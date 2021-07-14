“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language. Opens in theaters on July 16 and also available on HBO Max.
The premise: In this sequel to the 1996 favorite, NBA legend LeBron James steps in for Michael Jordan. When he and his young son Dom (Cedric Joe) are sucked into the internet by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle), LeBron must team up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes to win a high-stakes basketball game.
The verdict: This is an abysmal movie that has no reason to exist, aside from cashing in on millennial nostalgia and taking advantage of Warner Brothers’ massive catalog. The story (credited to six writers!) is trite; the “jokes” are pop culture references without punchlines, and classic characters like Bugs and Daffy are nothing like their previous iterations. Worst of all, James – a beloved athlete with marginal acting ability – is tasked with playing a hateful dad for almost two hours. Whatever the studio paid Cheadle wasn’t enough. His smarmy, winking performance is the only compelling element (aside from a fun cameo that I won’t spoil).
Grade: D
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”
Rated R for language throughout. Opens in theaters on July 16.
The premise: In this documentary chronicling the life of Anthony Bourdain, filmmaker Morgan Neville utilizes countless hours of footage and voiceover narration from the late chef/writer so the man can tell his own story. Beginning with the publication of his groundbreaking memoir and ending with the fallout of his tragic death, the film examines Bourdain’s seismic cultural impact.
The verdict: The film is often funny and insightful, much like Bourdain himself. Devoted fans and those who didn’t closely follow his career will learn a lot about a complicated man. However, the narrative takes a grim turn in the final act, which focuses on Bourdain’s 2018 suicide. Granted, that’s to be expected considering the subject matter. However, Neville’s decision to highly insinuate (if not outright claim) that Bourdain’s ex-girlfriend, actress/director Asia Argento, is to blame for his death is tasteless and offensive. It’s an overly simplistic answer to a far more complex issue.
Grade: B-
“Gunpowder Milkshake”
Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout and language. Now available on Netflix.
The premise: Sam (Karen Gillan) was only a kid when her mother (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to disappear. Now, 15 years later, Sam has chosen the same profession. But when an important assignment goes wrong, she must choose between her deadly employer and protecting an innocent girl (Chloe Coleman). With nowhere to run, Sam must turn to her mother and three lethal “librarians” (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino) for help.
The verdict: Essentially, this lightweight, entertaining action flick asks, “what if Zack Snyder’s ‘Sucker Punch’ was good?” It throws “John Wick,” “Alias,” Quentin Tarantino, and a bunch of video games into a blender, so nobody is going to accuse it of originality. But those inspirations pulled from other sources too, so it’s the pop culture circle of life. The fight scenes are exciting thanks to Navot Papushado’s kinetic direction and the cast is clearly having a blast. It’s no wonder there’s already a sequel in the works. I really hate it when movies waste Gugino, though. The incredible actress is almost always underutilized.
Grade: B
“Pig”
Rated R for language and some violence. Opens in theaters on July 16.
The premise: A truffle hunter (Nicolas Cage) who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his former life in Portland after his beloved foraging pig is stolen. In his mission to track her down, he turns to his biggest buyer (Alex Wolff), who reluctantly agrees to help.
The verdict: Although the trailer is selling a weird, art-house “John Wick,” that’s not what “Pig” is at all. The film is contemplative and dreamlike, featuring a much different Cage performance than viewers have gotten lately. He’s mostly restrained instead of cartoonishly over-the-top, and I was really impressed with the result. There are some terrific supporting performances from Wolff and Adam Arkin, who only appears briefly but makes a chilling, painful impact. Although it takes a while to get going, the ultimate result is a moving, strangely beautiful story.
Grade: B
“Summertime”
Rated R for language throughout and sexual references. Opens in theaters July 16.
The premise: The lives of 25 young people intersect one day in Los Angeles. They include a skating guitarist; a graffiti artist; two wannabe rappers; an exasperated fast-food worker; a limo driver; and a spirited Yelp reviewer, all of whom weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry, they communicate important aspects of their lives, from love and heartache to fear and anxiety, to the difficulty of finding a good cheeseburger.
The verdict: While spoken word poetry isn’t for everyone, “Summertime” is a beautiful experience. I loved meeting all the different artists and immersing myself in John Schmidt’s dazzling cinematography. Director Carlos Lopez Estrada (who recently helmed Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as the brilliant “Blindspotting”) was clearly influenced by Richard Linklater’s chaotic, oddball “Slacker” in the best way, trusting that his performers are interesting enough to carry their own mini-stories rather than focusing on just a couple of characters. I’m sure each viewer will have their favorite vignettes, but mine centered on the employees at a family-owned Korean restaurant and Maia Mayor’s stalkery ex-girlfriend.
Grade: B+
Home Video Spotlight
“Almost Famous”
Rated R for language, drug content, and brief nudity. Now available.
Cameron Crowe’s beautiful coming-of-age drama (and one of my all-time favorite films) turns 21 this year, so Paramount is celebrating by releasing it on 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The semi-autobiographical odyssey centers on a young rock journalist (Patrick Fugit) who gets an assignment to write about an up-and-coming band (Billy Crudup and Jason Lee) for Rolling Stone. Guided by a beautiful, enigmatic groupie (Kate Hudson), he learns about life on tour: sex, drugs, parties, flawed heroes, and eventually love.
The “Almost Famous” 4K arrives in a limited-edition Steelbook that includes bonus content like a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more. A limited-edition Blu-ray also hits store shelves as part of the Paramount Presents series. Both releases include the original theatrical cut and the filmmaker’s preferred “Bootleg” cut (known as “Untitled”), remastered from a new 4K film transfer, as well as access to a digital copy.
“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”
Rated PG for rude humor, some thematic elements, and mild language. Now available.
The third feature-length adaptation of Nickelodeon’s popular animated series finds SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) on a mission to rescue his beloved pet snail Gary. It’s up to him, his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew to save Gary from the clutches of the powerful King Poseidon (Matt Berry).
The film was originally released on Paramount+ and as a premium VOD rental. Now it hits Blu-ray and DVD with a host of special features including an animated short; four music videos; deleted storyboards; and several behind-the-scenes featurettes.
