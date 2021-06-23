“F9: The Fast Saga”
(Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language. Opens in theaters on June 25.)
The ninth installment in the self-proclaimed “Fast Saga,” which began with an undercover cop going undercover in the street racing world to catch thieves hijacking trucks full of electronics, features a sequence in which two characters drive a car into space. If you’d told me that’s where the “Point Break” rip-off I watched back in 2001 was headed, I would’ve laughed in your face.
Nevertheless, the creative team behind the constantly evolving franchise (which also includes a massively successful spinoff) must know what they’re doing: the flicks have earned more than $5 billion worldwide. While Vin Diesel is the de facto face of these movies, especially since Paul Walker’s tragic death in 2013, the not-so-secret MVP is director and co-writer Justin Lin. He revitalized the flailing series with “Tokyo Drift” (the third installment) and used that momentum to build a shared cinematic universe several years before Marvel got credit for doing the same thing.
Lin stepped away for the seventh and eighth installments, and I don’t think the immediate dip in quality was a coincidence. Fortunately, he’s back for “F9,” and while it doesn’t reach the heights of previous movies – the series sorely misses the late Walker’s affable personality to offset Diesel’s overinflated ego and lack of charisma – it’s a welcome course correction.
“F9” begins with a flashback, setting up a biblical-level sibling rivalry between Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his heretofore unmentioned brother Jakob (franchise newcomer John Cena). Fast-forward to the present day and Dom is leading a quiet life off the grid with wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and their young son Brian.
That all changes when Jakob suddenly reappears in their lives, working with a familiar enemy (Charlize Theron) who wants to throw the world into chaos. To stop him, Dom and Letty re-team with old friends (including Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel) and formerly retired family (Jordana Brewster, back after sitting out the last entry), but their plan doesn’t account for big surprises along the way.
Look, “F9” is just as critic-proof as its predecessors. Fans of the franchise will have a great time, while detractors won’t find anything new to change their minds. In my case, although it took me a while to warm up to them, I’ve grown fond of these lunkheaded, paper-thin characters and their devotion to “fambly.”
For some inexplicable reason, I even love the ongoing, increasingly ridiculous mythology. There’s a good reason former wrestlers like The Rock and Cena work so well in these movies – much like the WWE, the “Fast Saga” is a testosterone-laden soap opera. It has all the genre’s familiar tropes, including amnesia; secret children; the resurrection of formerly dead characters; and the sudden addition of family members who were supposedly a part of the larger story all along.
To see these silly plot developments in a $200 million movie, alongside wild car chases and stunning visual effects is close to a hallucinatory experience. Sure, I might forget everything about it on the drive home, but – to continue with the clichés – it’s like a roller coaster. You’re not worried about how you’re going to feel when the ride is over. All that matters is living in the moment. (Jeez, I’m even starting to sound like Vin Diesel.)
Besides, movie fans haven’t gotten to experience big screen spectacle for 16 months. I’d be lying if I said that didn’t affect my overall enjoyment of “F9.” I’m not saying I’m ready to shut off my brain for everything I see, but sometimes it’s nice to remember how fun they can be.
That being said, the party can’t last forever. The current plan is for Lin and the cast to return for back-to-back sequels that will supposedly conclude the “Saga” at 11 films. I think it’s definitely time to wrap things up, although I’ll believe it when I see it. As long as these flicks are making money, Universal will find ways to make spinoffs, prequels, TV shows, etc. – a studio isn’t going to leave money on the table.
Grade: B
Home Video Spotlight
“The Paper Tigers”
(Rated PG-13 for some strong language, offensive slurs, and violence. Now available on Blu-ray and DVD.)
This action-comedy centers on three men (Alain Uy, Ron Yuan and Mykel Shannon Jenkins) who were once inseparable kung fu disciples. However, 25 years later they’re washed-up with no thoughts of martial arts or childhood best friends. That changes when their old master is murdered and the trio reunites, learning that avenging their mentor will require conquering old grudges. Special features include behind-the-scenes material, deleted scenes and bloopers.
“Last Train from Gun Hill”
(Not rated. Now available on Blu-ray.)
The latest release from the impressive Paramount Presents line marks the Blu-ray debut of this 1959 western starring the legendary Kirk Douglas and Anthony Quinn, directed by the great John Sturges. The film, which has been remastered from a 6K film transfer of the original VistaVision negative, follows a U.S. marshal (Douglas) on the trail of his wife’s killer. In a dark twist, the suspect’s father (Quinn) is the hero’s longtime friend.
The Blu-ray includes a new “Filmmaker Focus” with film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, a digital copy of the movie and trailers for “Last Train from Gun Hill”; “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”; “The Furies”; and The Black Orchid. It also features collectible packaging with a foldout image of the film’s theatrical poster.
