The National Weather Service issued precautionary information about possible severe weather headed toward west Georgia today.
According to its official forecast, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are being predicted with some of the storms producing heavy rainfall and a high in the mid-60s with winds as high as 25 miles per hour possible. The NWS says the chances of rain are at 100 percent with two to three inches possible.
On Tuesday night, the forecast calls for likely showers and thunderstorms 1 a.m. and the winds should die down a bit.
Multiple storm systems are likely to make their way through they state making several rounds of heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms possible today and tomorrow.
The National Weather Service categorizes the area as a slight risk for severe storms. Wednesday’s likelihood of severe weather is highly dependent on timing of frontal passage and development of prefrontal storms according to NWS.
The majority of Georgia has been upgraded to an enhanced risk for Tuesday. Storms will be possible from noon to 8 PM. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail up to one inch and heavy rain will be possible.
Periods of heavy rainfall will lead to an increased risk of flooding in creeks and streams and localized flash flooding. Primary hazards include damaging winds, tornadoes, especially in the area outlooked in an enhanced risk, isolated large hail, flooding, especially in areas that see continued redevelopment of storms.
On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of an approaching cold front according to the National Weather Service. There is a risk for severe storms all of north and central Georgia, with greatest potential along and north of the I-85 and I-20 corridors.
Damaging winds, especially in area outlooked in enhanced risk, and isolated tornadoes are possible are the primary hazards.
