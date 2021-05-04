Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through Carroll County on Tuesday causing reports of flooded roads amid flash flood warnings.
The first severe thunderstorm warning went out around 9:46 a.m., and was repeated twice. In the mid afternoon, heavy rain fell in the western part of the county and WSB television tracked what appeared to be a tornado in Cleburne County, Alabama, which was under a tornado warning at the time.
“So far we are good,” said Director of the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, Tim Padgett late Tuesday. “There were a few fallen trees — mostly limbs, and a few flooded areas, but the roads remain open. Right now we are just watching the weather.
“We have emergency operations set up in case anything happens. The most critical time would be (Tuesday) afternoon, depending on how much heat there is to cause the conditions to be unstable.”
Earlier in the day, other parts of the state had experienced some severe storms.
“There are already some storms happening in the northwestern parts of Georgia, like (near) Chattanooga and Rome,” said meteorologist Dylan Lusk of the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City at that time. “It will be similar to what we experienced on Monday with all possible threats.
“With damaging winds going up to about 60 mph, it is likely for some areas to see a few tornados.”
According to the NWS, there was one confirmed tornado reported in Douglas County Monday. One person was killed when a tree toppled onto a car (see related story on A4).
“We have individuals out actively seeking what to expect next,” said Lusk. “We have received many reports from Monday regarding damage done to homes, so right now we are in the process of collecting all other damage reports.”
The NWS sent out flash flood warnings throughout the day as conditions changed.
“The biggest thing to worry about is having a way to receive updates throughout the day,” said Lusk. “Alerts (were) going out all day, so individuals should stay close to their phone, television or radio system.
“If you have plans to do something, I wouldn’t necessarily say to cancel it, but just be aware. It shouldn’t be that bad, but if you feel like you are in a position where you need to take shelter, then do so in a sturdy building, surrounded by walls, and no windows.”
Lusk’s reports that all possible threats should not follow us into today, Wednesday, May 5.
“By later on (Tuesday night) or Wednesday morning it should start pushing out of the area to somewhere else,” said Lusk.
