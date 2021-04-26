A severe storm that produced hail and brought down power lines in some places swept through Carroll County on Saturday.
“There was at least an inch of hail on Laurel Creek Ct. about the size of quarters,” stated Matt Sena, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Peachtree City. “And a few fallen trees in the Bowdon, Whitesburg and Roopville area.”
Before the storm passed, the NWS indicated that the Carrollton area would be considered an enhanced risk — a level three out of five. They also predicted a few tornados depending on how strong the winds picked up.
“At one point during the day, it was monitored as a slight marginal risk, then over time when winds picked up, it developed into an enhanced risk,” said Sena. “However, no one was reported injured during this time.”
Many of the storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings in numerous counties, with Carroll County being one. As a result, these warnings were issued early Saturday morning and were updated every few minutes.
According to the NWS, the first severe warning came through around 7:40 p.m. and lasted until 8:15 p.m. as multiple rounds of storms were passing through the area.
The first round of storms started off with damaging winds and heavy rain, which resulted in a few trees and power lines being knocked. The NWS predicted winds up to 60 mph, but as the day continued, the storm started to settle.
Due to the storm settling, chances for a few tornados were slight according to the NWS. The night ended with the last few storm warnings going out around 10 p.m.
