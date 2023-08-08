POWER DOWN

Downed trees as well as power lines were the bulk of damage throughout the county in the aftermath of Monday evening’s storms. Up to 9,000 customers of Carroll EMC reported outages during one point during the event.

A severe thunderstorm swept through the Carroll County area on Monday night bringing heavy rain and strong winds up to 75 mph.

The storm’s aftermath caused various damages including fallen trees, accidents and power outages for households, businesses, and traffic lights.