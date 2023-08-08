A severe thunderstorm swept through the Carroll County area on Monday night bringing heavy rain and strong winds up to 75 mph.
The storm’s aftermath caused various damages including fallen trees, accidents and power outages for households, businesses, and traffic lights.
According to Temple Police Chief Creig Lee, a few trees were blown over onto roadways in Temple. In addition, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received approximately 30 reports for trees down on power lines and about six calls for trees down on residences.
According to Carroll EMC, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, the storm caused a total of 122 outages that affected 5,267 members and at the peak of the storm, there were 4,126 members out. Additionally, five poles were broken.
On Monday night, the storm damaged three poles and caused a total of 156 outages that affected 13,993 members. At the peak of the storm Carroll EMC had 9,941 members out. Carroll EMC also reported three broken poles. EMC worked through both nights to restore power.
In a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, Carroll EMC stated line crews and system operators and technicians are “getting rest following two, grueling nights of service repairs when severe thunderstorms left nearly 20,000 members without power Sunday and Monday.”
“Starting the week with a bang, extremely hot and humid conditions created the perfect blend for fast-moving but threatening systems to develop and push across the cooperative’s seven-county service territory and other portions of the state,” the release stated. “With all personnel on standby and additional assistance from contractors, crews were ready to be dispatched once the storms cleared.”
“This summer has been brutal,” said Tommy Cook, Vice President of Operations for Carroll EMC. “We’ve been on high alert because there have been a number of pop-up storms causing significant damage. Thankfully, we received warning for Monday’s event, but we don’t always have that luxury. We have to be ready, always.”
Straight line winds of 50 to 70 mph and heavy rain downed trees, branches and power lines leading to eight broke poles. Lightning strikes caused additional damage to infrastructure including transformer failures. Linemen worked through the night Sunday and Monday to restore power at 278 locations, and repairs continued Tuesday as leftover debris triggered more outages.
Temple postponed its City Council meeting that was scheduled for Monday night until tonight at 5 p.m. at the Temple Senior Center located at 280 Rome Street.
According to authorities, Carroll County damages included downed trees on Oak Grove Street in Carrollton as well as Magnolia St. in Villa Rica. There were many other reports of trees down on power lines throughout the county including Temple, Villa Rica and Carrollton.
Power was out at the Times-Georgian building for approximately two hours.
The light at the bypass and Hays Mill Road was also out.
