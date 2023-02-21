Today, Feb. 22, is Ash Wednesday, a holy day of prayer that is recognized throughout much of the Christian world as the beginning of Lent that leads up to Easter Sunday that falls on April 9 this year.

Lent is an observance that is celebrated in many Christian churches, including two in downtown Carrollton, the First United Methodist Church and Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church, and also at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A season of 40 days, not including Sundays, Lent originated as an Anglo-Saxon word, meaning “lengthen,” and correlates with the lengthening days.

