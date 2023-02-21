Today, Feb. 22, is Ash Wednesday, a holy day of prayer that is recognized throughout much of the Christian world as the beginning of Lent that leads up to Easter Sunday that falls on April 9 this year.
Lent is an observance that is celebrated in many Christian churches, including two in downtown Carrollton, the First United Methodist Church and Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church, and also at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A season of 40 days, not including Sundays, Lent originated as an Anglo-Saxon word, meaning “lengthen,” and correlates with the lengthening days.
For Catholics, Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, four days prior to Easter Sunday. The 40 day-period in Christianum is symbolic of the 40-days that Jesus spent in the wilderness enduring the temptations of Satan.
While many members of the Catholic faith and some other Christians abstain from meat during Lent, members of other denominations make private vows to abstain from a particular food, drink or activity of their choice during the 40-day period when they focus on their relationship with God. Choosing to give up something while simultaneously extending one’s self to volunteer in the service are the basic tenets of the Christian observance.
For example, someone may give up drinking sodas for 40 days. When A Christian who is “fasting” during Lent and they reaches for a cold soft drink out of daily habit, the rite of fasting and observance of Lent will hopefully be a reminder.
Another rite of the Ash Wednesday, which is officially known as “The Day of Ashes,” is the imposition of ashes. For people who may not be familiar with the religious practice, the palm branches used during the Palm Sunday Service of the previous year, are burned and the ashes saved until the following Easter Season when the minister dips his finger into the ashes and signs a cross on the worshipper’s forehead on Ash Wednesday.
Many people unfamiliar with the practice are sometimes startled when they see someone who has a cross drawn from the ashes on their forehead.
According to doctrine, Ash Wednesday is a day of repentance when Christians confess their sins and profess their devotion to God. Additionally, the ceremony represents a person’s grief and mourning for their sins for which they believe Jesus died on the cross.
SERVICES
SAINT MARGARET’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
12:30-1 p.m. — Ash Wednesday Eucharist
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH
210 Old Center Point Road
9 a.m. — Ash Wednesday Mass
1 p.m. — Ash Distribution at Kennedy Chapel- University of West Georgia
5:30 p.m — Ash Wednesday Service at Kennedy Chapel- University of West Georgia
6 p.m. — Refugio Marino (Pray the Rosary)
7 p.m. — Misa Miercoles de Ceniza (Bi-Lingual)
