A total of 20 UWG softball student-athletes were named National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar Athletes this week.

The University of West Georgia had seven Wolves—Camden Smith, Calli Hardison, Caroline Redden, Emma Helton, Isabella Pinto. R.J. Janke, and Sage Mickey—post a 4.0 GPA following the Spring semester.

