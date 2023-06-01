A total of 20 UWG softball student-athletes were named National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar Athletes this week.
The University of West Georgia had seven Wolves—Camden Smith, Calli Hardison, Caroline Redden, Emma Helton, Isabella Pinto. R.J. Janke, and Sage Mickey—post a 4.0 GPA following the Spring semester.
There were also several coverage-area high school alumni on the list, including Heard County graduates Zekylah Boyd and Emma Helton, Villa Rica graduate Hannah Hennessy, and Carrollton graduate Carlie Monsour.
Hennessy and Monsour were both seniors playing for the Wolves this year, while Boyd and Helton were freshmen and now rising sophomores.
Requirements for NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes are a cumulative GPA of 3.50.
