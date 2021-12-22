Christmas Eve services will be held in churches throughout the world Friday, and the Carroll County area will be no different when sanctuaries will be filled with members and visitors who come together to celebrate the birth of the Christ child.
Whether it be at the massive St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican in Rome where more than 20,000 people will gather or at the small Methodist church on Maple Street in Carrollton, West Georgia Church, the global tradition has been a cornerstone of the Christian faith for centuries.
Holy Communion and a short message by the church's minister, as well as the singing of traditional Christmas carols, will highlight most of the services. While some observances are informal, others, depending on the tradition of the particular denomination, are formal and follow strict doctrine.
Many local churches have scheduled either a late afternoon service or later gathering that will begin at 11 p.m. and conclude at midnight. Depending on the denomination, the sacrament Holy Communion highlights the observance.
The following partial list includes several Carrollton churches that will be holding services Christmas Eve:
First Baptist Church
102 Dixie Street
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 5 p.m.
First Christian Church
306 College Street
Christmas Eve Service - 5 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
206 Newnan Street
Children and Family Service- Fellowship Hall - 3 p.m.
Come-and-Go Communion- Sanctuary- 6:30 p.m.
Candlelight Communion - Sanctuary- 5 and 11 p.m.
King's Chapel Presbyterian Church
1916 US Highway 27 South
Lessons and Carols- 6 p.m.
Midway Church
3915 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway
Christmas Eve Services- 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Presbyterian Church
14 Maple Street
Christmas Eve Service- 5 p.m.
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
606 Newnan Street
5:15 p.m. and 11 p.m.- Holy Eucharist
Lessons and Carols- 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
5 p.m.- Mass in English
7 p.m.- Misa Espanol
11 p.m.- Choir Concert
12 a.m.- Midnight Mass
Dec. 25, 10 a.m.- Mass
Southern Hills - The Church at City Station
2115 Maple Street
Dec. 24- 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service- 5 p.m.
West Georgia Church - A United Methodist Church
1106 Maple Street
Christmas Eve Service- 5 p.m.
