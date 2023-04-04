With April being "National Volunteer Month," the Red Cross is hoping that this month will provide an opportune time for volunteers to to ensure that blood products are available when patients need them through their donations of the gift of life.
Of special significance, according to the Red Cross, a diverse blood supply is important. Therefore, donors of all ethnicities are encouraged to give at their local drives in order to help ensure that blood is available to those with sickle cell disease when they need it. Blood donations from individuals who are Black are urgently needed to help meet the needs of patients with sickle cell.
Several opportunities will be available to all donors this month in the Carrollton area, including:
University of West Georgia Coliseum
Carrollton First United Methodist Church
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Carroll County District Attorney's Office
Please note that although both whole blood and power red blood donations can be made at the above sites, it is strongly suggested that a donation time appointment should be made in advance to assure that a spot will be available. This can easily be done by going to the Red Cross web site at redcrossblood.org and click on the "Find a Drive" link where you can insert your zip code and see dates, donation sites, and available appointment times.
At drives where Power Red blood donations are collected from eligible donors with types O, B negative or A negative blood, donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.
Donors can save time by using RapidPass®. Complete your pre-donation reading and health history at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or with the Blood Donor App prior to your appointment.
For questions regarding eligibility, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org.
Donors at drives through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS Joe Cool T-shirt, while supplies last.
