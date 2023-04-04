Blood Drive - Carrollton

Teams from the Red Cross will be in Carrollton at several locations during the remainder of April to provide opportunities for donors to give blood. Pictured at a past drive held at the Carrollton First United Church's End Zone on City Hall Ave. are Carrollton High School student Becca O’Hara (left) and Red Cross technician Karlee Jeter.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

With April being "National Volunteer Month," the Red Cross is hoping that this month will provide an opportune time for volunteers to to ensure that blood products are available when patients need them through their donations of the gift of life.

Of special significance, according to the Red Cross, a diverse blood supply is important. Therefore, donors of all ethnicities are encouraged to give at their local drives in order to help ensure that blood is available to those with sickle cell disease when they need it. Blood donations from individuals who are Black are urgently needed to help meet the needs of patients with sickle cell.

