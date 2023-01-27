Of the approximately 500 Carrollton High School students who took advanced placement exams, more than 50 students have been named Advanced Placement Scholars by the College Board in recognition of their outstanding performance on the college-level AP exams.
Nine students, Edward Camp, Isabelle Esslinger, Andrew Herndon, Jack Huett, Tai Jackson, Caroline Reid, Allie Tribble, Ezekiel Ussery, and Mark Zimmer, also earned the AP Scholar with Distinction Award for scoring a minimum average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these tests.
Also, five students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and grades 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. The students include Kaitlin Cappiello, Angelina Capra, Isabel Keller, Edward Kenyon, and Alexander Perkins.
The following students qualified for the AP Scholar Award for scoring a grade of 3 or higher on three or more exams: Ella Barden, Grace Berquist, Evan Broome, Madelynn Cook, Jaxon Cooper, Sydney Cumby, Karson Davis, Amelia Drummond, and Brayden Fordham.
Other CHS students who scored 3 or higher on three or more exams included Trais Glory, Yanet Gonzalez, Emma Harris, Richard Hollingsworth, John-Everette Jackson, Andrew Johnson, Eden Long, Marisa Lopez, and Morgan Loveless.
Additional students who qualified as an AP Scholar are Autumn Martin, Kathleen Mills, Martha Minor, Emma Osborne, Tyler Ou, Taniyah Powell, Porter Price, Austin Rader, Kai Remshagen, Stefan Remshagen, Wright Roenigk, Sarah Scholl, Shannon Sheffield, John Skinner, Caroline Steed, Vanessa Tran, Alexia Walter, and Robert Wilson.
Courtney Walker, assistant principal of curriculum and guidance at CHS, said it is important to make sure that students are supported and feel prepared for college.
“Our students come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. By providing them with a wide range of advanced academic offerings, we are able to individualize a student's academic plan based on strengths and future aspirations,” said Walker.
Walker noted that the guidance department at CHS coordinates with teaching staff and administrators to design academic plans that best prepares students for life beyond high school.
“This includes giving students the chance to tackle college-level work while they are still in high school. AP courses on a high school transcript show colleges they're motivated to succeed," Walker explained,
"These are some of the definite benefits of students taking AP exams, not to mention the potential for earning college credit," she added.
Students take AP exams in May after completing challenging college-level courses at their high school. Most of the nation’s colleges and universities award credit, advanced placement or both, based on successful performance on the AP exams.
During the last few years Carrollton High School has gradually increased its AP course subject offerings to the current total of 18 as part of the school’s focus on increasing the rigor of coursework for college-bound students.
