Of the approximately 500 Carrollton High School students who took advanced placement exams, more than 50 students have been named Advanced Placement Scholars by the College Board in recognition of their outstanding performance on the college-level AP exams. 

Nine students, Edward Camp, Isabelle Esslinger, Andrew Herndon, Jack Huett, Tai Jackson, Caroline Reid, Allie Tribble, Ezekiel Ussery, and Mark Zimmer, also earned the AP Scholar with Distinction Award for scoring a minimum average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these tests.

