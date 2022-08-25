The second week of high school football will be underway today, with a total of seven out of nine area teams going into their games without a loss on the board.
In one of the more exciting games of this week’s slate, Bowdon (1-0) will be at home for the second week in a row to play the Central Lions (1-0) in a highly anticipated area matchup.
The Bowdon Red Devils are coming off a big 29-14 win against Manchester last Friday, a game that featured a big performance by senior wide receiver Will Rainwater, who had two TDs on two receptions for a total of 92 yards.
Central is coming off a big 36-12 victory against the Redan Raiders, one in which the big stars for the Lions were the Waltons. Senior defensive end Juliuz Walton had multiple tackles for loss, multiple sacks and a forced fumble, and freshman running back Jonaz Walton rushed for 186 yards on 15 carries and a TD.
Another area rivalry game this week will be Haralson County (0-1) at Bremen (1-0). This is a rivalry that has been played late in the season in recent years, but with the schools’ new classifications and regions, the Blue Devils and Rebels will get the game off their minds in week two.
Bremen is coming off a close 15-13 win over Heard County last week. Dylan Huey was a stand-out player for the Blue Devils in that game, as he had a rushing touchdown, an interception and an impressive return on a free kick after a safety. The game also saw Cayden Sweatt transition back to the offensive line after playing fullback in their new flexbone scheme for most of the offseason.
Haralson County is coming off a tough 49-3 loss to Rabun County last week. The Rebels were stuffed offensively by a big defensive line for the Wildcats, and Rabun quarterback Keegan Stover picked their defense apart with a total of 368 yards and four touchdowns.
Carrollton (1-0) will again be on the road for their second week of play, as they travel to take on the South Paulding Spartans. The Trojans went berserk on both sides of the ball last week in a 69-7 win over Gadsden City, Ala. On top of four defensive touchdowns for the Trojans, freshman quarterback Julian Lewis went 18-for-27 passing with 286 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Bryce Hicks rushed for 135 yards at 8.4 yards per carry.
Their opponent, South Paulding (1-0), is also coming off a win, with a 28-20 game over Harrison last week. According to an article by Chip Saye, the Spartans scored two touchdowns by running back Jamarion Wilcox in the final six minutes to hold onto that win, and three-star Kansas commit Kasen Weisman went 12-of-16 passing for 178 yards.
Mt. Zion (1-0) will be at home for the second week in a row, as they take on Greenville this Friday. The Eagles are coming off a big 34-17 win over Cleburne County last week, one which was supposed to be played on Friday but was instead delayed until Saturday due to inclement weather.
Their opponent, the Greenville Patriots (0-1) had a big loss in week one, falling 40-0 to the Spencer Greenwave out of class 2A. Spencer dropped all the way from class 4A to 2A this season. Mt. Zion and Greenville are both in the A-Division-II classification this year, but they are in different regions.
Just one week into the season, the Temple Tigers (1-0) look to be putting something special together, coming off a 41-18 win over Pike County last Friday. The star of the game for Temple was quarterback Cam Vaughn, who rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns on top of 49 yards passing in the win.
This week, the Tigers will have their first home game, as they take on Christian Heritage (0-1) out of Dalton, Ga. Heritage was bested by one score last week in a 21-14 loss to North Cobb Christian. Christian Heritage is classified in A-Division-II, while Temple is a Division-I school.
Villa Rica (0-0) will finally have their first regular season game of the year. The Wildcats’ most recent action was a strong performance in a scrimmage against Haralson County, a game with some explosive rushes from a number of running backs including Devon Barnes and Quess Dunson in a 26-13 win.
This week, Villa Rica will be on the road to Anniston Ala. to take on the Anniston Bulldogs (1-0). The Bulldogs had a large win in week one, as they cruised past the Wellborn Panthers out of class 3A, 52-18. Villa Rica is a class 5A school, and Anniston is a 4A school that went 5-5 last year with a close loss in the first round of the playoffs.
Heard County has a bye week this week. They were initially scheduled to play Pike Liberal Arts next week, but they are currently searching for a new opponent. More information to follow.
