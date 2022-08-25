JULIUZ WALTON

Central and Bowdon square off in a Carroll-County matchup today in the Red Devils’ house. Pictured is Central’s Juliuz Walton, who had a big game on defense in a 36-12 win over Redan last week.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

The second week of high school football will be underway today, with a total of seven out of nine area teams going into their games without a loss on the board.

In one of the more exciting games of this week’s slate, Bowdon (1-0) will be at home for the second week in a row to play the Central Lions (1-0) in a highly anticipated area matchup.

