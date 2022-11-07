The 2022 regular season came to an end Friday night for teams throughout the state.
Next stop is the playoffs for seven teams from the West Georgia area.
Carrollton, which was off Friday, waltzed through the regular season with an undefeated 10-0 record and will play host to Lowndes.
Bowdon (9-1) takes on visiting Aquinas (7-3), Bremen (5-5) travels to Cedar Grove (7-2), Central plays visiting Madison County, Bryan (6-4) plays at Heard County (5-5), Temple (4-6) plays at Metter (7-3), and Washington Wilkes (7-3) comes to Mt. Zion (5-5).
Bowdon, 42, Mt. Zion 13
The Bowdon Red Devils and the Mt. Zion Eagles renewed their county and region rivalry Friday night.
Bowdon finished the regular-season campaign with a 9-1 record, while Mt. Zion closed out the year with a 5-5 record.
The Red Devils go into the first-round playoff contest after winning eight in a row. Mt. Zion has lost three of its last four games.
Bowdon quarterback Robert McNeal has been an offensive catalyst through the regular season using both his arm and legs to help the Red Devils move the football.
McNeal has rushed and passed for over 1,000.
It only took running back T.J. Harvison six games to rush for over 1,000 yards.
Will Rainwater was the leading wide receiver for the Red Devils during the regular season. Rainwater caught 11 passes through eight games and two TDs.
Bowdon has outscored its opponents 342-170.
Mt. Zion outscored its opponents 263-206 during the regular season.
The Eagles relied on a potent running game throughout the season, but at times quarterbacks Stanley Cross and Alex Zelaya also displayed their ability to throw the football.
Bremen 41, Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 7
Bremen led 21-7 at the end of the third quarter, and put the game out of reach with a 21-point fourth-quarter explosion.
The Blue Devils snapped a two-game losing streak heading into the first-round Class AAA opener against Cedar Grove.
Central 35, Heritage-Ringgold 27
Central won its third game in a row and improved to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in region play.
In the season finale, quarterback Devan Powell was 9 of 15 for 145 yards and two TDs.
Powell threw TD passes to Jonah Wilson and Ty Brewer.
Powell threw passes to eight different receivers.
Fannin County 49 Haralson 21
In a game moved to Thursday because of a shortage of officials, the Rebels dropped to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Region 7-AA.
Fannin County put the game out of reach with a 28-point first quarter.
Lamar County 42, Heard 6
The Braves three-game losing winning streak came to an end on Friday night.
With the loss, Heard dropped to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in Region 4-DI single A.
