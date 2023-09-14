Last year the senior living organization where I work as the Director of Pastoral Care gave each employee an 8 ½ by 11-inch board printed with our company’s Mission, Vision, and Values. I had the privilege of being part of the team that worked on this document for several months. We gathered words from all our stakeholders, created a process to engage people with the words, and then sifted through the responses to generate our Mission, Vision, and Values.
Over the last several weeks, I spent time with our chaplain team reflecting on each of our twelve values.
They are short sentences like, “We believe aging has a fulfilling purpose in life.” Our group conversation yielded wonderful ideas about how we as chaplains share ministry based on the values of our company.
These values are a measure of our intentions and aspirations.
When we say, “Mindfulness is central to our work,” we are called to put that into practice. We ask ourselves, “How can we be intentionally mindful in our day-to-day ministry with the residents we serve?”
My favorite value is “We have servant hearts.
“In serving others, we honor them. It is an act of love and an expression of God’s grace.”
While being a servant may apply easily to chaplains, this value is for all our employees, from the CEO to the person who cleans the residents’ apartments to the bus drivers and the fundraisers.
Each of us is called to be a servant who honors those we serve with the love and grace of God.
I don’t know where you work, and unless you work for a church or a faith-based organization, you may not think of your work as the work of a servant.
But even if your workplace doesn’t use this kind of language, anyone can approach their daily responsibilities with a servant heart and mindfulness.
Whether you are a teacher or a plumber or a truck driver or a nurse, most of us interact with other people in our work.
Even those who are still working from home usually do work that impacts other people in their company or in the world.
What if we all thought of our work with more intention to offer our best, not for our own accolades, but for the good of the whole?
What if we all put our hearts into serving others with a sense of honoring who they are with our work?
What if the love and grace of God undergirded our daily tasks?
How would that change our attitudes and our conversations and maybe even the outcomes of our work?
While religion can be a tricky subject in the workplace, we can still bring our spiritual values to work with us.
We can bring the fruit of the spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control—to the people and places where we spend the bulk of our day. We can aim to make our words and our actions flow from these places of Spirit as a witness to the faith and values that deeply shape our lives. As the song says, “They will know we are Christians by our love.”
Or if you are not a Christian, might you share similar values that when spoken and acted upon show others your compassion and care?
Amid the meanness and the violence that pervade our world, I pray for people of all faiths, but especially for my Christian sisters and brothers, to show up in the places where we can be a positive influence for good. We don’t have to convert or convince. We just need to serve out of our faith and the values that lead to compassion and community.
I’m very blessed to work with people who are committed to our mission, vision, and values. Every day, they show up and do some of the hardest work in the world with compassion and kindness. I believe that anyone can do this kind of work. Whatever you do and wherever you are, I encourage you to be mindful and to bring your servant heart to work every day.
