Last year the senior living organization where I work as the Director of Pastoral Care gave each employee an 8 ½ by 11-inch board printed with our company’s Mission, Vision, and Values. I had the privilege of being part of the team that worked on this document for several months. We gathered words from all our stakeholders, created a process to engage people with the words, and then sifted through the responses to generate our Mission, Vision, and Values.

Over the last several weeks, I spent time with our chaplain team reflecting on each of our twelve values.