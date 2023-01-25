A Carrollton Police Department hero has retired after giving 14 years of dedicated service to his community.
This past weekend the Carrollton Police Department celebrated the 14-year career of Sergeant Rob Holloway. He has been described by his colleagues at the police department as a leader whose motto is “lead from the front”.
During his years with the CPD, Sergeant Holloway served as a part of the patrol and traffic division and later became a supervisor on patrol. He was also a part of the special response team during his career.
Holloway is known throughout the west Georgia region as a hero for the events that unfolded on April 12, 2021 leading to him and two other officers being hospitalized.
On that fateful night, the incident began around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 when a state trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at 111 miles per hour. But as the trooper approached, the car, occupied by two people sped away, according to authorities at the time of the incident.
During Holloway's portion of the chase, he was struck by at least one of the rounds and lost control of his patrol car, and ultimately collided with a utility pole. He was taken by air ambulance to an Atlanta hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since our lives changed forever," Holloway said during the one-year anniversary last year. "I’ve done a lot of thinking about just how thankful I am to be alive. If I’d been leaned over just a little bit in my car, it could’ve been a completely different outcome. I praise the Lord everyday that I’m alive. So many friends and family have reached out just to tell me they’re glad I’m alive and I’m here. A support system is so important and Carrollton has been amazing. My wife and son have stood by me without wavering. Marriage is for better or worse and Stephanie is certainly the perfect example...Everything happens for a reason and I know this happened for God to use me.”
Holloway’s injuries required surgery and three months of rehab at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
During the one-year anniversary last year, Holloway spoke of what his prognosis was after the incident that changed the trajectory of his life and career.
“The doctors told me and my family that I wouldn’t walk nor run again, but look at me. I would tell everyone…don’t give up. Don’t ever let someone else tell you what you can and can’t do.”
On his return to Carrollton in July 2021, Holloway was given a hero’s welcome from the community he worked to protect and serve. He was also honored by the law enforcement of surrounding cities and counties as well.
At his retirement ceremony, Holloway was gifted a shadow box by CPD containing patches and equipment that told the story of his career. The box included career memorabilia such as his CPD patches, his corporal and sergeant rank patches, the SRT patches, SRT and traffic wing uniform pins along with a challenge coin made to honor Holloway after the shooting.
There are also name tags, ID cards, pens that would be worn with the uniform, handcuffs, the key to the handcuffs, and the key to one of the Crown Vics that Holloway would drive when on patrol.
Even though he has retired from the police force, Sgt. Holloway has shown commitment to living by his “lead from the front'' approach as he continues to serve his community in many ways. His presence will remain as a volunteer mentor by assisting with the Carrollton Police Department's kids camp and the Citizens Police Academy.
Also, the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates and Crisis Response Team have given Holloway a desk and position in their office as well.
"CMHA is extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Sergeant Holloway and his lived experiences through trauma," said Executive Director Jodie Goodman. "He will be a huge asset to our first responder community by offering peer support services and we could not be more thankful for his willingness to work with us. Sgt. Holloway describes each of his encounters during his 14 years of services as carrying away a small pebble from each call he went on, after so many years, those pebbles become heavy and weigh you down. He wants to give first responders a safe space to share and release those burdens they carry with them — a place to unpack those pebbles, one at a time, among other first responders. CMHA is proud to offer that space."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.