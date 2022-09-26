Suicide is a difficult topic. Not only is there a great deal of misunderstanding about suicide but myths about why people choose suicide and who might be at risk are pervasive. September is Suicide Prevention Month and a good opportunity to review some of the facts about suicide and how it can be prevented.

Suicide remains the tenth leading cause of death in Georgia, and the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10-24. While many people assume someone who dies by suicide has mental illness, not all suicide deaths are the result of mental health problems.

