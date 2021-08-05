Douglas County Sentinel Editor Ron Daniel won two first place awards and five awards total in the Georgia Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, and Marketing Specialist Wende LaPierre won four awards in the annual Advertising Contest.
The awards were announced last weekend during the Georgia Press Association’s 134th annual convention on Jekyll Island.
The Sentinel competes in Class C with other large non-daily newspapers in Georgia.
Daniel, a Douglasville native who has been with the Sentinel nine years, won first place in Breaking News Writing, first and second place in the News Photograph category, second place in the Spot News Photograph category and third place for Feature Writing.
LaPierre, who has been with the Sentinel for four years, took second place for advertisements in three categories: Home Furnishings and Appliances with Plush Home Decor, Small Page Ad with Just Breathe Yoga Studio, and Food with Jefferson’s. She also took third place for Plush Home Decor.
Rachael Raney, publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia, attended the convention and on Saturday began her tenure as a member of the Georgia Press Association Board of Directors for 2021-22.
“What an honor to have accepted awards on behalf of Ron and Wende this past weekend at the Georgia Press Association convention,” Raney said. “The importance of what we do and what we stand for is felt in our office, and this past weekend it was recognized as some of the best work in the state by our peers in the newspaper industry. For that I am so grateful. I would also like to thank the people of Douglas County for the support and respect you have shown us over the years.”
The editorial contest was judged this year by members of the Mississippi Press Association.
Daniel’s winning entry for Breaking News Writing included stories about thieves busting out a concrete block wall at Gable Sporting Goods with a U-Haul and stealing 37 guns last November, a state House candidate’s defense of a series of vulgar posts on Twitter, and the conviction of a Villa Rica man who strangled a woman and left her body on the side of the road in 2019.
“Through several submissions, the writer did a great job capturing a number of topics from inappropriate posts by public figures on social media to thorough court coverage,” the judge wrote. “The unique story that stood out the most was the box truck firearms heist. A photo of the cleanup after one rammed into the building helped illustrate the story.”
Daniel’s winning entry for News Photograph was a photo of a worker putting his hand on a Confederate statue as it was being lifted off its base at the courthouse to be moved to the county’s Museum of History and Art.
Daniel’s photo of workers cleaning up after the theft at Gable Sporting Goods took second place in both the News Photograph and Spot News Photograph categories.
Daniel took third place in Feature writing for a story on the oldest daughter of fallen Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy H. Blake Gammill graduating from high school, a story on the city of Douglasville renaming a street for former Clerk of Courts Cindy Chaffin, who died from cancer in 2007, and a story about the efforts of Douglasville City Councilman Howard Estes to get people to wear masks after his father died from COVID-19 early in the pandemic.
