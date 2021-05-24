Senior Receives DOE Exemplary ELL Student Honor

A Carrollton High School graduating senior has been awarded and recognized as a 2021 Exemplary English Learner (ELL) by the Georgia Department of Education.
Estefanny Perez- Martinez is one of only 31 seniors to be recognized statewide. During her time at Carrollton High, she has been an involved student. She was an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate and served as an IB ambassador for the Class of 2021.
She was also a member of the cross country team, the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, and Future Business Leaders of America.
“Estefanny is an impressive student who balances, with skill, a rigorous academic schedule, school and community activities, as well as a job,” said principal David Brooks. “She is the epitome of the well-rounded student who will go far, and I am very proud of her.”
Although she had a full workload at school, she managed to find time to work part-time at Chick-fil-A. Because of her work in and out of school, she was named a recipient of the prestigious CFA True Inspiration Scholarship, through which she was awarded $25,000.
The scholarship is presented to only 10 CFA team members in the country each year. At the time of the presentation, owner-operator of the local franchise, David Daniels, had said that the scholarship could make a difference in where Perez-Martinez decided to attend college since by that time she had already received numerous acceptance offers.
Perez-Martinez has since made the choice to attend Emory University, where she will be studying pre-law. She will be recognized at the academic signing ceremony at Carrollton High on Wednesday.
Estefanny’s counselor, Ashleigh Paulk, said both the scholarship and the ELL honor couldn’t have gone to a more deserving student.
“Estefanny is a student who I will always remember,” said Paulk. “She has high expectations and is truly invested in her future. She is focused, dedicated, and works hard to achieve her goals. I couldn’t be more proud.”
