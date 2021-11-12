It all comes down to this. A regular season finale with a trip to the NCAA Playoffs on the line for the UWG Football team as the Wolves host Delta State on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ra-Lin Field.
It's been two weeks since West Georgia (7-2, 5-2 GSC) last took the field, and the Wolves are ready to get the bad taste of a loss out of their mouth, but the off week came at a good time for a West Georgia program on the brink of NCAA Playoff Berth.
"Having the off week last week was really helpful," said head coach David Dean. "You never want to have an off week after a loss and that's what we had, but we needed that. We had played nine straight weeks and in this league its very physical football top to bottom. So we needed it, and we got some guys healthy."
West Georgia enters the week as the fifth-ranked team in the South Region, and presumably would make the NCAA Playoffs with a win, and maybe more with some help around the Region.
But first things first, UWG has to take care of what it can control, and standing in their way is a battle-tested Delta State (5-5, 4-3 GSC) team coming to Carrollton for the second time this season.
"We've got to take care of business, obviously, and then put it in the hands of the NCAA," Dean added, "But, we've got an extremely tough game and we're playing a very good Delta State team. When they came in here before they were undefeated, and they're sitting on a three game winning streak now."
It was an epic, 27-26 West Georgia win in the rain when the Wolves and Statesmen last met, back on September 18, and the repeat opponent makes for an interesting challenge for the Wolves.
"One of the biggest challenges is the things we did well in the first game, are they going to try to take those things away," Dean noted. "You want to do those things again because they were successful, but are they going to practice to take those things away. And obviously revenge is a big factor too."
Since the earlier season matchup, the Wolves have improved to 7-2 while Delta State has taken some tough breaks. The Statesmen have played in seven one-possession games this season, losing four of those games and winning three.
The last episode of Delta State drama saw the Statesmen defeat their in-state rival Mississippi College 24-21 on a walk-off field goal in overtime.
Two weeks ago, when UWG last played, it was a 36-34 loss on the road to second-ranked Valdosta State.
With the VSU game behind them and their eyes on Delta State, West Georgia has two offensive players nearing single-season records. Harrison Frost is 146 yards from breaking Willie Candler's single-season passing yards, and Mechane Slade needs just three catches to break Detronn Harris' 19-year old record for single-season receptions.
Prior to Saturday's game, West Georgia football will honor 22 seniors on the occasion of their final regular season home game. Ceremonies for Senior Day will begin at approximately 12:35 p.m.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field. Fans not able to make it to Carrollton can follow the game on FloSports with a paid subscription or follow via free live stats or social media updates.
