The city of Temple conducted their monthly city council meeting last week where they adopted six consent agenda items that will take effect immediately for the city.
All items on the consent agenda were voted on as one item. There was a motion by Council member Richard Bracknell to approve the consent agenda, second by Council member Howard Walden. The vote to approve was unanimous, 5-0.
The Temple City Administrator’s Office is going to issue a request for proposals for a painting and flooring project to upgrade specific areas of the Temple Senior Center. The deadline for submission of proposals is Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m. with the funding source being the 2021 SPLOST funds.
The demolition of the former residential structure located on a 1.3-acre lot owned by the city of Temple at 7 Matthews Street, which is adjacent to the 2.8-acre adjacent tract on which the city’s Public Works Department’s headquarters, storage area, and repair facilities are located, will move forward so that in the future the city can place a modular building on this tract for the department’s use.
There will be an amendment to the city of Temple’s 2022 capital fund budget to include additional revenue of $18,641.46 resulting from a payment by Ivory Spear, a property owner in the part of the city located in Haralson County.
The council then approved the expenditure of the $18,641.46 to pay for the labor and materials to extend the existing six-inch water line adjacent to McClure Road by 650 linear feet in order for water services to be available to the private property owner.
The Temple City Hall expansion project with Prime Construction has two new orders approved which are the repainting of four existing offices at a cost of $1,600 and placement of an exterior drive-by drop box, which would be secured on a newly constructed concrete pad, at a cost not to exceed $5,700.
Mayor Michael Johnson was authorized to sign a contract with software company iWorQ to implement the TextMyGov service in order to provide Temple residents and businesses with two-way text message capability, enabling service requests and comments to be sent to this local government and also enabling notifications to be sent to local residents and businesses.
This also authorized payment of the $2,150 annual fee for the TextMyGov service to be paid from the current computer services line item in the Administration Department operating budget.
Johnson was authorized to sign an advertising contract with Georgia Trend for a half-page advertisement at a cost of $6,140 to be included in the “Carroll County Area Focus” section of this publication’s July 2022 issue, in order to promote economic and industrial growth and development in Temple.
The payment is authorized from the current advertising and public relations line item in the governing body’s operating budget.
