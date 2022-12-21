It is not hard to understand why the South Carolina Gamecocks or any other Southeastern Conference or Power 5 school wanted Villa Rica offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers.
In fact, Villa Rica Wildcats’ head coach Tim Barron needed just one word to explain.
Shivers, who stands at 6-7 signed with South Carolina on Wednesday morning in front of teammates, coaches, administrators, family and friends inside the Wildcats’ football field house. Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period.
“He’s long. He’s tall. That’s what they are looking for,” Barron said. “The O-line these days, you know, they are wanting them 6-5 or better. He’s got the frame to put on more weight to get stronger.”
Shivers said right before his ceremony on Wednesday that he expects to redshirt, even saying he would “redshirt myself” in order to build muscle and weight onto the 270 pounds that he already carries.
He will need that weight to play offensive tackle in the SEC, which is where he projects to play.
Shivers also said out of those that recruited him including Ole Miss and Mississippi State, he fell in love with the South Carolina coaching staff and was impressed with the fans.
“Their fan base supports them like none other,” Shivers said.
As his teammates, coaches and family gathered to celebrate him, Shivers became a bit emotional.
“It is a surreal moment,” Shiver said of the pageantry of the day. “I didn’t really think this day would come. It’s kind of unbelievable to be real. That’s how I feel about it.”
The Wildcats finished 4-6 in 2022, but were Region champs in 2021.
Baron said in remarks during the ceremony that sending kids like Shivers off to college was a big deal for the Villa Rica Wildcats’ program, and that Shivers would be an ambassador for years to come.
“He’s a really good kid, good hearted, comes from really good people,” Barron said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.