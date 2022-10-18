Senator Raphael Warnock's visit to Carrollton came with a couple of controversial questions from a gaggle of reporters assembled just outside the staging area at Legend's Park on Fourth Street.
His opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Herschel Walker accused Warnock and his church of submitting eviction notices to the residents of Columbia Towers, an apartment complex in Atlanta, an accusation that he sternly denied.
“This is yet another example of Herschel Walker lying, so let me state the facts again," Warnock said. "Number one, there have been no evictions and the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that. Number two, my church has no involvement in the day-to-day operations of that apartment building. This is a candidate that has so little to offer the people of Georgia, that he has resorted to trying to sully the name of Martin Luther King Jr.'s church and John Lewis’ church. What is also shameful is that the work being done there is for people who struggle with mental illness and disabilities, folks coming out of homelessness and he is exploiting these people as he is good at for short-term political gain.”
In a release issued by Walker's campaign, he cited a Washington Free Beacon report alleging "Warnock's church filed three more evictions just last week."
Warnock made a stop in Carrollton during his campaign tour around Georgia on Tuesday to encourage his supporters to get out and vote early.
Before Warnock made it to the stage, there were a couple of community leaders who shared some remarks to introduce the current senator.
Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason stated that the area is “fortunate” to have their own mental health crisis unit that has responded to 500 calls with only one leading to an arrest. According to Cason, “Senator Warnock’s office has been a great supporter of that program for us and we couldn’t have done it without the support.”
Carrollton Councilwoman Jacqueline Elaine Bridges introduced Warnock before he came to stage stating that he has been serving as senator for Georgia as a member of the Democratic party since January 2001 and has been the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005.
Once Warnock came out, he opened his presentation “cutting to the chase” stating that he needs people to turn out for early voting. According to Warnock, there was a record turnout for the first day of early voting.
“Tell them that we no longer talk about Election Day, it’s election season. The four most important words in a democracy are the people have spoken. Yesterday, the people started speaking, with a record turnout. That's a good thing because I actually want to see more people vote. I want every eligible voter to be able to turn out,” Warnock said.
Warnock discussed his personal story as he stated “I have not forgotten where I came from.”
He is the eleventh of 12 children and grew up in public housing. According to Warnock, he is where he is today because of “hard work, grit and determination.” Warnock mentioned his father didn’t let him sleep late in the house and his mother picked cotton and tobacco for somebody else.
“Because this is a great country, because this is America, the octogenarian hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton and somebody else's tobacco picked her youngest son to be a United States senator. Only in America is my story possible. That's why I'm going to fight for the best in the American spirit. I'm not about to give in to those who want to divide us because they don't know how to lead us,” Warnock said.
Warnock stated he is a Headstart alumni, a federally funded education program for children beginning at birth until age five, as well as a Morehouse alumni, which he stated he was able to attend from receiving pell grants and low interest student loans.
“I say that because you know, politics creates these ridiculous divides. Is it personal responsibility, is it public policy, it’s both. You're looking at the product of both. You gotta work hard, you have to be willing to climb the ladder, but somebody has to actually let the ladder down so you can climb the ladder. That's what good public policy does,” Warnock said.
