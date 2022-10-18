Warnock

Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock was in Carrollton on Tuesday for a campaign stop addressing supporters. Warnock discussed his personal story as he stated “I have not forgotten where I came from.”

 BY BRUCE GUTHRIE / BGUTHRIE@TIMESGEORGIAN.COM

Senator Raphael Warnock's visit to Carrollton came with a couple of controversial questions from a gaggle of reporters assembled just outside the staging area at Legend's Park on Fourth Street.

His opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Herschel Walker accused Warnock and his church of submitting eviction notices to the residents of Columbia Towers, an apartment complex in Atlanta, an accusation that he sternly denied.

