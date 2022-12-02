I’m in disbelief. I can’t believe that an election victory will send retired football player Herschel Walker to represent Georgia in the Senate. Will voters let that happen? Does “owning the libs” mean IQ points are less important than tossing a football and mumbling nonsense?
Like Walker’s story about the bull and six cows.
Republican candidate Walker spoke at a campaign event in Gwinnett, Georgia. Of all the former football star, who’s running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the December 6 runoff election, discussed in his brief speech in the small northwestern Georgia city, it was his closing statement that appeared to garner the most attention online. He told a story about a bull with six cows, begun with smiling Senators Tom Cotton and Rick Scott behind him.
“Three of them are pregnant,” Walker starts, “…so you know he’s got something going on. But all he care about is [keeping] his nose to the fence, looking at three other cows that don't belong to him. The cow eventually decides he’s ready to move on and jumps the fence, only to find the cows on the other side of the fence were not females—as the bull initially believed—but bulls like him.” Walker said the story was intended to illustrate that the grass was not always greener on the other side.
“So I'm telling you,” he concludes, “don't think that something is better somewhere else.” If you need to explain the point of a story, it loses some of its oomph. But if the anecdote is just an exercise in boy-bonding with politicians on the stage, Walker connected. I love to hear a good yarn being spun, but this story didn’t connect with me.
And, like what Walker said at a campaign rally in McDonough, Georgia. He addressed what he called an “age-old question” that I didn’t know anyone considered, discussed or cared about. But here it is: Can werewolves kill vampires? The answer is probably not relevant to his governing aspirations, but I’m curious, so let’s hear his argument:
“I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not?” he said. “Uh, I guess it depends on the vampire? I don’t feel comfortable making such broad generalizations. But I’m going to tell you something I found out: A werewolf could kill a vampire, did you know that? I didn’t know that, so I didn’t want to be a vampire anymore, I wanted to be a werewolf.”
That sounds like a conversation little boys have. His musings might make Walker sound folksy, but they don’t make him look like someone who can hold his weight in the rough and tumble world of Washington politics. If he wins the runoff election, do you think his advice and wisdom will be sought from his fellow senators? Can you imagine a scenario where someone interrupts a meeting and says, ”We need to hear what Herschel Walker thinks about this issue?
A football star at Georgia, Walker went on to star for the Dallas Cowboys. When he announced his Senate candidacy, I questioned his residency. Now CNN reports that he benefits from a tax break on a Dallas home described as his principal residence. We should let Texas elect him.
I wonder what possibilities wait to unfold now that Republicans re-gained control of the House of Representatives. What will they do with their new-found power? First, they will stop the investigation into the January 6 insurrection, because an attempted coup is a little thing that barely registers on the list of dangers to America. The question is how far back in time will they travel to settle old scores? What they do defines their agenda, and I hope it’s responsive to all Americans.
Repubs will investigate President Biden. But on what grounds, other than he’s guilty of being a Democrat? They also will investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop. But what about Hilary’s emails? What about Bengazhi? And what about those mysterious disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle?
Jokes aside, House Republicans across the board are making noise about their plans to cut, jeopardize, or change Social Security and Medicare. They are in lockstep on this issue. Top Republicans like Missouri congressman Jason Smith and Georgia congressman Buddy Carter — even second-highest ranking House Republican Steve Scalise — have gone on the record confirming once again that they plan on going after these hard-earned programs that the American people rely on, proudly proclaiming that “everything is on the table.”
I might have to organize a Million Walkers March on Washington and invite the mothers of those politicians who want to kill Medicare to be grand marshals.
