ATLANTA – Semperit Industrial Products will open a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Coweta County that will create 70 jobs in Newnan.
The announcement was made Tuesday by Gov. Brian Kemp. The $9 million investment will allow Semperit, an international provider of specialized rubber products for the industrial and medical sectors, to better serve its customers across North and South America.
“Once again, our pro-business environment and reputation for being a logistics powerhouse have helped the state secure solid manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians,” said Kemp in a press statement. “I am thankful to Semperit for continuing to invest in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates across Coweta County.”
Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Semperit has been manufacturing conveyor belts, hydraulic and industrial rubber hoses, escalator handrails, extruded parts for the construction industry, and many other related technologies for customers and industry sectors across the world for nearly 200 years. Semperit currently has a distribution center and warehouse in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
“We are ecstatic about the new Americas headquarters and manufacturing facility and look forward to producing our industrial rubber products for various industries and customers across North and South America,” said Irene Coughlin, Semperit Managing Director for the Americas.
Expected to open in November, Semperit will operate in an existing 150,000-square-foot facility at Coweta Industrial Park, located at 755 Coweta Industrial Parkway in Newnan. Coweta Industrial Park is one of the state’s prime “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” (GRAD) certified sites. Semperit will be hiring for careers in production, distribution, sales, professional, and customer service. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit semperitgroup.com for additional information.
“We are thrilled that Semperit chose Coweta County as its Americas headquarters,” said Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Blackburn. “Coweta County continues to grow as a hub for industrial facilities and health care organizations. Our access to Interstate 85 and close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, coupled with our small-town feel and thriving business community, makes Coweta a perfect location. We look forward to welcoming Semperit employees and their families into our community.”
“Congratulations to the team at Semperit for their selection of Coweta County for their Americas headquarters and manufacturing facility,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Georgia has a large and welcoming international community and a talented workforce to support the specialized manufacturing needs of their growing business.”
Project Manager Barton Lowrey represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Coweta County Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Electric Cities of Georgia, and Georgia Quick Start.
“Georgia has long been a hub for both the logistics and life sciences industries. As Semperit continues to grow its footprint around the world, I am confident that Georgia will prove a natural fit,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our international relationships are critical to creating jobs and investment opportunities, and it’s a pleasure to see an international company like Semperit continue to expand and select Georgia as their home in the Americas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.