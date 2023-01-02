Shortly before the new year, GSP was called to an accident in Tallapoosa involving the train.
On Dec. 29, Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a train versus vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 78 and Highway 100 in Tallapoosa.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Shortly before the new year, GSP was called to an accident in Tallapoosa involving the train.
On Dec. 29, Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a train versus vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 78 and Highway 100 in Tallapoosa.
According to officials, the investigation determined that that the trailer of the CMV became stuck on the railroad crossing and was struck by the train.
There were no injuries reported, and the roadway was not shut down, per officials.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.