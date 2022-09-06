Stuck Semi-truck

The Delta Distribution semi-truck was stuck on train tracks right outside of Bremen on West Tallapoosa Street and Highway 78. 

A Delta Distribution semi truck stuck on train tracks in Haralson County on Tuesday morning caused Norfolk Southern to stop all traveling trains briefly.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:01 a.m., Haralson County deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at West Tallapoosa Street and U.S. Highway 78 just outside of Bremen in reference to an 18-wheeler stuck on the train tracks, according to a Haralson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

