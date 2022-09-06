A Delta Distribution semi truck stuck on train tracks in Haralson County on Tuesday morning caused Norfolk Southern to stop all traveling trains briefly.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:01 a.m., Haralson County deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at West Tallapoosa Street and U.S. Highway 78 just outside of Bremen in reference to an 18-wheeler stuck on the train tracks, according to a Haralson County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Deputies had Haralson County dispatch advise Norfolk Southern of the stuck semi-truck, and the company was able to stop all trains within eight minutes, per the release. Deputies on scene asked for TCR Towing and Recovery to be contacted and asked for them to respond quickly.
The Delta Distribution semi-truck that was caught on the train tracks was loaded with 42,000 pounds of non-flammable dry goods. TCR Towing arrived on scene a little before 6:30 a.m. and the truck was off of the train tracks within 20 minutes, per the release.
There is not a “no trucks” sign on West Tallapoosa Street, so the driver was not cited. Sheriff Stacy Williams did speak to Norfolk Southern and asked them to provide additional signage on that side of the tracks to prevent this from happening again in the future, per the release.
