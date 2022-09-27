UWG Donors

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

For the 40th anniversary of A Day to Give West, the University of West Georgia’s annual fundraising drive, members of the steering committee hope to commemorate the occasion by honoring both the donors and the students who benefit from their generosity.

This year, anyone who contributes $100 or more will receive a watercolor print created by painting student Rachel Christiansen featuring the signage of an entrance to UWG.

