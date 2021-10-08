Sekou Richen, 52, died on Oct. 1, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. at WAW Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church Street in Riverdale, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverdale Chapel.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.