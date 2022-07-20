A traffic stop in Temple led to the arrest of three Douglas County men for allegedly possessing felony amounts of drugs and weapons.
On July 19, a Temple police officer was patrolling the area of Highway 112 and the I-20 bridge looking for a suspect that had just fled from another traffic stop. While patrolling police observed a red 2021 Toyota Camry sitting on the bridge that then pulled out behind the police car.
The front windows were “very dark with window tint,” according to the report, which led to police conducting a traffic stop for a window tint violation. The vehicle pulled over on West Luke Road in Temple.
As the officer walked up to the vehicle, he said he could smell “a strong odor of green marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
The occupants were identified as Markeith Sigler, 22, of Douglasville, Kenneth Fain Jr., 23, of Lithia Springs, and Jaylin Billings, 22, of Lithia Springs.
They were all asked to step out of the car so the officer could conduct a probable cause search due to the odor of marijuana. The Temple officer asked if there were any weapons and Billings proceeded to walk to the trunk and moved a gray case that held a black Zastava Arms MDL ZPAP 92 AK-pistol, per the report.
Police pulled out the AK-pistol which had a 30-round magazine inside which was loaded, however there was not a round chambered inside of the gun, per the report.
Inside of a backpack that was also in the trunk by the AK-pistol, police found a 75-round ammunition magazine along with a red grinder with suspected marijuana inside of it, according to the report.
As the vehicle search began, in the front passenger side floor board, there was a plastic bag containing a bag of suspected synthetic marijuana. There was a 15-round Glock magazine which was loaded along with a set of digital scales located in the console, per the report.
Police also discovered a plastic sandwich bag which contained suspected marijuana with a weight of 14 grams and another plastic bag with 2.1 grams, per the report.
According to the report, police went to the back seat on the passenger side and found a Crown Royal bag with a Larry Bird mason jar with 5.7 grams of suspected marijuana.
Police attempted to search a second backpack in the backseat, but it was locked. Police asked Billings “if he was going to open the backpack for him to look inside." Billings stated that “he would rather not.”
Billings was asked to unlock the backpack or police would cut it open, per the report.
Once police searched the second backpack, a Glock MDL 27 generation 5 .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was discovered with a 22- round Glock magazine which was loaded, there was also a round in the chamber, per the report.
Three Georgia driver’s licenses which were fake with three different dates of births and photos on them, a plastic bag with 26.3 grams of suspected marijuana, another set of digital scales, and four new iPhones were also located in the second backpack, according to the report.
Both of the grinders had a total of 1 gram of suspected marijuana. According to the report, there were a total of 90 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, fifteen .40 caliber hollow point rounds of ammunition.
All subjects were placed under arrest for felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, drug related objects.
Billings was additionally charged with forgery in the second degree for the possession of fake IDs. Sigler was written a traffic citation for the window tint violation.
All three men were transported to the Carroll County Jail where they remain with no bond set.
