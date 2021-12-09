The Bowdon Red Devils started the season with a 6-0 record and one player set a milestone in the process.
A.J. Johnson scored 50 points and had 10 rounds in a 97-70 victory against Bremen. In the process he went over 1,000-career points.
Will Huggiuns had eight points and five steals, Cameron Holloway and Keshawn Ridley also added eight points each.
Last Saturday, Johnson added another double-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Kolton Drummond had 14 points, 5 rebounds, Andrew Hopson had 13 points, 5 steals and Cameron Holloway had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
Bremen Blue Devils: The Bremen Blue Devils fell to 1-3 after Tuesday’s loss to 61-24 loss to Darlington.
The Blue Devils play at home against Woodland-Cartersville Friday.
Bremen has been outscored 284-218.
Carrollton Trojans: The Carrollton Trojans opened their Region 5-AAAAAA schedule with a 66-65 victory against South Paulding.
The Trojans are 2-1 overall. Carrollton's other victory was in a non-region contest against Jonesboro.
Carrollton knocked off Jonesboro 78-67.
The Trojans played their second region game at home against Rome Thursday.
Carrollton has scored 198 points and also given up 198 points.
Central Lions: The Lions extended their winning streak to two games with a Region 7-AAAA victory over Northwest Whitfield.
Central started the winning streak with a 58-52 overtime win against Northgate.
The Lions also beat Bremen 65-48.
Central plays a region game at Pickens on Friday and a non-region game against Heard on Saturday.
Heard County Braves: The Braves went into Tuesday’s game against LaGrange riding a two-game winning streak.
The Braves knocked off Handley of Alabama 68-67 and Starr’s Mill 77-66 before losing to LaGrange 55-53.
Heard County’s record dropped to 3-4 going into Friday night’s non-region contest at home against Troup.
Mt. Zion Eagles: The Eagles lost for the second time in a row falling 64-41 against Gordon-Lee.
The Eagles also lost to county rival Temple, 73-45.
Mt. Zion dropped to 3-2. The Eagles started the season with Dalton Academy (75-44), Pepperell (50-41) and Atlanta Classical Academy (58-44).
The Eagles play a region game at undefeated Bowdon Friday.
Temple Tigers: The Tigers have opened the season with a 4-0 record.
In addition to beating Mt. Zion, the Tigers have also knocked off Faith Christian (60-45), Oak Mountain Academy (60-42) and Woodland (56-49).
Temple has outscored its opponents 249-181.
The Tigers have a rematch at home against Faith Christian on Friday and an away game against Model on Saturday.
Villa Rica Wildcats: The Wildcats dropped to 2-3 overall heading into this week’s action.
The Wildcats have victories over South Paulding (69-66) and Central (68-51).
