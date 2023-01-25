The second suspect in a September burglary was arrested in Carrollton.
The Carrollton Police Department served a warrant Monday arresting Nicole Walthall, 34, in connection to a burglary dating back to Sept. 30 off of Alabama Street. Her co-defendant Rajvir Khakh, 31, was arrested in November.
According to the report from Officer William Calcutt, he responded to a call of a burglary in the evening of Sept. 30. When the officer arrived on the scene he met with the victim who said she had items thrown around her entire one-bedroom house. The victim informed Officer Calcutt that she left her house at around 8 a.m.and did not return home until approximately 5 p.m.
During his initial investigation, Officer Calcutt wrote that he observed marks on the front and back door of the victim’s residence indicating that the door had been pried open by the offenders.
When Calcutt entered the home he stated that he discovered an empty wall mount where a television had been along with no bluetooth tower speaker which the victim also mentioned was stolen.
There was only one witness that was able to give a time frame of approximately 9 a.m. as to when the burglary took place. However, the witness did not see the suspects since they were still in their bed.
Nicole Walthall and her co-defendant Rajvir Khakh were involved in another situation on Oct. 4 at a residence off of Sequoia Pointe. CPD Officer Brittany Hutson's report states that the defendants showed up to the house around 4 p.m. and spoke with Khakh on arrival. She told Officer Hutson that she had jewelry stolen from her home and believed that her housekeeper had stolen it and was keeping it in her home.
The husband of the housekeeper informed Officer Hutson that Rajvir Khakh and Nicole Walthall arrived at the residence and began knocking on his door. When he answered Khakh and Walthall began making derogatory remarks about his wife who took the children to a room at the back of the house. The housekeeper’s husband showed Officer Hutson a video of what took place and claimed Walthall attempted to hit him. Officer Hutson noted he did not observe an attempt to hit anyone in the video.
Khakh was given a notice of criminal trespass to the home on Sequoia Pointe following the incident.
