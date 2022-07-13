During the scheduled July Board Meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night at the system's administrative headquarters on Trojan Drive, the assembled members conducted their second of three public meetings regarding the 2022 school millage rate.
The initial public meeting regarding the 2022 millage rate was held as part of the group's July work session on Monday morning, July 11. The third and final opportunity for public comments on the millage rate is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. prior to the August work session meeting.
The official board vote is scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. during the BOE's August Board Meeting.
All three public meetings are required under Georgia law, in addition to the publication of the system's tax digest and levy for the past five years in the county's official legal organ, The Times-Georgian. The posting, listed under the heading of "Notice of Property Tax Increase," ran in the June 30 edition of the newspaper.
Noted in the posting was the statement that "The City of Carrollton Board of Education has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate which requires an increase in property taxes by 6.24 percent."
Also noted in the large advertisement were the dates and times of the public hearings on the tax increase and a graphic that displayed the 2022 digest and the 5-year history of the levy from 2018 to 2022.
The tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 18.5000 mills, an increase of 1.086 mills. Without this increase, according to the official notice, the millage rate will be no more than 17.414 mils.
For example, based on the tax increase the owner of a home with a fair market value of $150,000 would equate to an increase of approximately $60.82.
Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus noted that board members, system administrators, teachers and staff have done their best during the past two years of COVID-related issues to minimize expenses, but also to maintain the safety of the school system.
"As every taxpayer is well aware, the cost of virtually everything has gone up, and, in some cases, dramatically," Albertus said, "but we have done our best to make prudent financial decisions."
In other business conducted at the board meeting Tuesday night, the board approved several items that routinely appear each month's agenda, including personnel requests (new hires, retirements, resignations, transfers, etc) and field trip requests for various school groups and organizations.
The school system's fiscal (business) year ended June 30. Figures listed on the statement provided at the meeting showed general revenues of $57,1987,73 and expenditures of $50,464,944.30. The approximate $7 million difference will be used for expenses encumbered against the 2021-2022 budget Any remaining funds will be applied to the system's fund equity balance.
Other than Albertus, board members David Godwin, Katie Godwin, Melanie McLendon, Jason Mount, and Greg Schulenberg and two staff members, no other people were present at the meeting.
Board member Gil O'Neal was unable to attend the meeting in person, but participated via remote video-audio connection.
