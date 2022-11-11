Kam Edge

Kameron Edge (3) was part of a strong defensive effort by the Central Lions in their 35-7 win over Madison County in the first round of 4A state playoffs. Edge also had two touchdown catches in the win.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

Head coach Darius Smiley celebrated the first playoff win of his career at Central as the Lion defense forced a second-half shutout of Madison County's triple-option offense for a 35-7 win.

Quarterback Devan Powell was responsible for all five touchdowns in their win over the Red Raiders, including two touchdown tosses to Kameron Edge.

