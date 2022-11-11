Head coach Darius Smiley celebrated the first playoff win of his career at Central as the Lion defense forced a second-half shutout of Madison County's triple-option offense for a 35-7 win.
Quarterback Devan Powell was responsible for all five touchdowns in their win over the Red Raiders, including two touchdown tosses to Kameron Edge.
Just two plays into postseason action, Central was already ahead by a touchdown. Powell connected with Edge over the middle for a 74-yard score on second and four, and with over eleven minutes still left in the first quarter, it was 7-0 Lions.
Madison County then trotted their offense onto the field. After bleeding over eight minutes off the first-quarter clock, their drive stalled on a third-down sack by Juliuz Walton. The Red Raiders attempted a 40-yard field goal, and it fell short.
The first quarter ended with Central driving again. The Lions went on to take a two-score lead two plays later as Powell scrambled and found freshman running back Jonaz Walton standing still in the left side of the end zone.
Madison County’s Victor Hajdu was the catalyst for their only score of the game. Hajdu intercepted Powell to put the Red Raiders on the Central 32. Central’s defense forced a fourth and seven, but there, Hajdu caught a stop route, dodged a tackle, and found the corner of the end zone for a 29-yard score to make it a 14-7 game.
Central constructed another scoring drive in response. A 24-yard rushing score by Jonaz Walton was called back for holding, but the Lions kept the drive going, and Powell ran a quarterback power into the end zone to make the lead two scores at the half, 21-7.
Central’s defense forced a quick three and out to start the second half. Then, on a drive initially kept alive by a Jayelen White third-down catch, Central extended their lead on Edge’s second touchdown reception of the night, a 22-yard leaping grab over the head of a Madison County defender.
Powell and the Lions continued their air raid on the next possession. This time, a 69-yard rushing score by Jonaz Walton was called back for a hold, but his brother Juliuz made up for it on third and eleven with a 79-yard touchdown catch and run.
This 35-7 score held for the rest of the game, and Powell snapped it in victory formation for the last play of the game.
Central moves on to play one-seed Holy Innocents’ on the road next week for the second round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.