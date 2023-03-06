The second Susan A. Mabry Citizens’ Academy concluded Thursday evening graduating its second class of participants. A handful of participants from the inaugural academy attended the dinner and session to interact with the current participants.

The academy is named in honor of Susan A. Mabry who was county clerk and executive director for over 20 years. Prior to her retirement and death, Mabry was already working on creating the citizens’ academy that would allow Carroll County citizens to better understand the government. All five meetings were held at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse that is next door to the current courthouse.

