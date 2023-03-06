The second Susan A. Mabry Citizens’ Academy concluded Thursday evening graduating its second class of participants. A handful of participants from the inaugural academy attended the dinner and session to interact with the current participants.
The academy is named in honor of Susan A. Mabry who was county clerk and executive director for over 20 years. Prior to her retirement and death, Mabry was already working on creating the citizens’ academy that would allow Carroll County citizens to better understand the government. All five meetings were held at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse that is next door to the current courthouse.
Over the course of the five-week academy, participants had the opportunity to learn more about the county government and how the departments function and coincide with one another. Each week a different overarching topic was selected to discuss and departments that fell under that umbrella of those topics would speak to the participants.
For example, during week two, community services spoke and it included Animal Services, Public Works, Solid Waste, Recreation and Human Resources. Week three consisted of departments that fell under community development, week four was the courts, and week five was Public Safety.
On week five, participants had the opportunity to attend the Carroll County Board of Commissioners work session that led up to the final meeting. The work sessions are available to the public at the beginning of every month, but offered an opportunity for participants to witness these departments and the board at work with one another.
Three of the five nights were catered by Carroll County inmates that were a part of the catering program that allows inmates to build life skills and hold responsibilities outside of their cell. The other nights were catered by Moe's and the Irish Bred Pub.
At the end of the program, participants received a shirt with the county logo and name of the academy printed on the corner of the shirt with a handwritten note from Chairman Michelle Morgan attached.
Graduating participants also received a Carroll County challenge coin that members could down the road give to a friend, family member, or colleague to challenge them to become a better citizen. On one side of the coin is the seal of Carroll County, and the other side contained an image of the Carroll County Historic Courthouse etched on.
