Carroll County kicked off its second Citizens Academy on Thursday evening and will proceed to include four additional sessions for people who have registered. The Citizens Academy is an annual five-week course that provides Carroll County residents an opportunity to learn more about how the county operates.
Week one of the academy featured three speakers, including County Historian Jim Swinson, Finance Director Alecia Searcy, and former District Six Commissioner, George Chambers.
The night opened with a welcome and introduction from Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan. She was followed by introductions from the three commissioners who were in attendance, including Clint Chance (District 2), Ernie Reynolds (District 5), and Danny Bailey (District 6).
Swinson opened the series of speakers discussing the history of the county and more specifically the history of the six Carroll County Courthouses and the influence they played on the current makeup of Carroll County.
Swinson was followed by Searcy who spoke about the budgeting process and how it is handled in the county. Searcy then discussed the importance of planning the budget and the process in which it is completed.
One of the key pieces of revenue for the county is property tax which county officials have to estimate in the proposed budget five months prior to receiving the funds. Swinson and Morgan also noted that the county is working in a surplus in order to be able to operate if estimated property values come in below what is expected.
Chambers, the final speaker, explained the terminology that is used during county commission meetings. The importance of following Robert’s Rules of Order, an important aspect in maintaining meeting and assembly etiquette, was also discussed.
The Citizens Academy will continue every Thursday from now until March 2. There will also be a Carroll County Board of Commissioners work session at 4 p.m. that evening.
All work sessions and regular monthly meetings held by the Board are open to the public, and unless announced otherwise, are held in the courtroom chambers of the Carroll County County Courthouse in Carrollton.
