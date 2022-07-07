I love the second act of a play. The first act is fine. It sets up the plot, outlines the characters, draws you into the world of the story. But it’s in the second act that the real action occurs: conflict emerges, and people are found out or changed, things are torn apart and then reconnected. The second act is just more interesting, and if the play is really good, it leaves you with a bit of an unfinished question. What if?
The same is true with the second act of our lives. I’m in ministry with people who are nearer the end of their second act than the beginning, but the stories they share remind me that life after 45 or 50 is when things really get interesting. Some of the world’s most amazing ideas and accomplishments came from people who didn’t get started till mid-life or later. Juliette Gordon Low started her first Girl Scout troop when she was 52. Colonel Sanders franchised his gas station fried chicken recipe when he was in his sixties. When her arthritic fingers could no longer embroider, Anna Mary Robertson “Grandma” Moses took up painting at the age of 78. Laura Ingalls Wilder published her first book, Little House on the Prairie, when she was 65. Ray Kroc bought his first McDonalds when he was 52. Clearly, life in the second act has given the world some good things.
The pandemic has created opportunities for second acts. What some have called the “Great Resignation” might also be the “Great Re-invention.” I heard two stories on the radio this week about people who found themselves at a crossroads asking, “What do I really want to do with my life?” One woman, Carla Stickler, had her dream job on Broadway. But when the curtain went down, she realized how tired she was. Eight shows a week is demanding on the body, and with a young child, she began to rethink her life. A friend convinced her to try a coding bootcamp. She went from telling a story through music and dance to sharing a narrative through bits and bytes.
Cati Bennett was a stay-at-home mom. Her husband was an ICU nurse. She had just started thinking about returning to work in university administration when the pandemic shut down her prospects. She found herself training to be a hospital chaplain. By the time she started her new career, grief and death were everywhere, but she saw the opportunity to be fully present in moments when being present was all one could do.
The Great Reinvention led my brother-in-law to retire after a 30-year teaching career. He’s younger than me, and way too energetic to quit sharing his talents with the world. He started volunteering at his church with a ministry that serves older adults with dementia and Alzheimer’s. They liked him so much, the church hired him to be the assistant director. Now this AP psychology and history teacher is enjoying his second act.
It shouldn’t take a global pandemic for us to re-think what gives our lives meaning and purpose, but if there is a silver lining to the Great Resignation, it is that the Great Reinvention is emerging. Those who took the opportunity or were forced to pause are coming back online with new understanding and wisdom about living life well. I’m hopeful that a parallel spiritual reinvention accompanies this movement, as people consider what it means to love, to serve, to seek justice and peace. Hard as this time has been and as much as we have lost, we have also received gifts that only come when we pause and reflect. Maybe you have been thinking that it’s time to make a change. Maybe there is a second act in the wings for you, something you always wanted to try or go back to. The world needs our second acts now more than ever. So much has been torn apart and needs to be reconnected. Ask yourself, “What if?” You might find that your second act is when life really begins.
*NPR story on 7/5/22: “The Great Reinvention: People craved change and the pandemic was the motivator.”
