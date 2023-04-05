Season high in walks leads to UWG midweek loss

Henry Daniels and Logan Fink (pictured) led UWG in hits with three each, but a slate of nine walked batters contributed to a midweek loss for the Wolves.

AMERICUS, Ga. — The University of West Georgia Baseball team did not have their best performance on Tuesday night, dropping a midweek contest to the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 17-6 at Hurricane Stadium.

Wolves pitchers walked nine batters and gave up 13 hits in Tuesday's midweek loss, marking the most walks allowed by UWG this season.

