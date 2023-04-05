Season high in walks leads to UWG midweek loss

AMERICUS, Ga. — The University of West Georgia Baseball team did not have their best performance on Tuesday night, dropping a midweek contest to the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 17-6 at Hurricane Stadium.
Wolves pitchers walked nine batters and gave up 13 hits in Tuesday's midweek loss, marking the most walks allowed by UWG this season.
In the first inning, the Wolves (25-8, 13-5 GSC) got off to a hot start as the first three batters reached base via the free pass, and Jared Emory sent a sac fly into deep left center to score the game's first run. Later in the inning, Cade Hohl put the ball in play and UWG took advantage of a fielding error to score two more, and led 3-0 going into the second.
The second inning seemed eerily similar to Tusculum as the Wolves allowed nine runs on seven hits, two walks, and one error to put up the second largest inning given up by UWG this season, and the Wolves now trailed 9-3 after the second.
Credit to the Wolves for not laying down after the big inning as they came right back in the dugout and scored twice in the top of the third. Henry Daniels led off the inning with a double, followed by an Anthony Calabro single up the middle, scoring Daniels. Later in the inning, Edgar Cruz singled to the shortstop with the bases loaded, scoring Calabro, making the score 9-5 going to the bottom half.
The Hurricanes (19-12, 12-6 PBC) responded with three runs in the bottom half on just two hits using four walks and three wild pitches, making the score 12-5.
After holding UWG scoreless in the fourth, the Canes scored five more times in the fourth, highlighted by a two RBI single from Lee, and GSW took a 17-5 lead into the fifth.
Neither side had anything in the fifth, and UWG added one run in the sixth on a Daniels solo home run, and GSW would finish the game in the seventh as they retired the Wolves in order to win the midweek contest 17-6.
Daniels and Logan Fink both finished with three hits, recording six of the nine UWG hits in the loss, and Hohl finished with two RBI's leading the way. The Wolves used eight pitchers in the combined loss, with none of the eight making it past 1.1 innings.
UWG is back in action on Thursday as they kick off their three game series with West Florida beginning at 1 p.m.
