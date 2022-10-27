After two weeks full of away games and bye weeks, today will feature seven home games for area teams as many make a late push for playoff positioning.
Bowdon
For the second week in a row, Bowdon (8-1, 1-0) will be without a game to play on Friday night. Their intended game with Pike Liberal Arts last Friday now counts as a forfeit win for the Red Devils.
This means they will roll into their home stadium on November 4 with eight wins on the season to play region rival Mt. Zion to determine playoff seeding.
Bremen
Bremen (4-4, 3-2) suffered a close loss to Coahulla Creek on the road last week, and they now find themselves in fourth place in region 6-AAA going into a game against Adairsville, the top team in the region.
Adairsville is 7-1 on the season with an undefeated 5-0 record in region play. According to the David Jenkins Statistics Report, the Tigers lead the region in total yardage gained by over 1,000 yards with 3,970. Coahulla Creek is second with 2,875. They also have the top rushing defense in yards allowed.
Carrollton
After sealing a region title last week, Carrollton (9-0, 3-0) gets to play their final regular season game at home in Grisham Stadium. The undefeated Trojans will take on Campbell, the last-place team in the region.
Campbell is 1-7 overall with a region record of 0-2. Their only win of the season was a 34-30 game over Miller Grove out of class 4A, and their most recent game was a 41-0 loss to Pebblebrook. The Spartans are led by junior quarterback Luke Marble, who leads the team in rushing yards and total TDs.
Central
The Lions (5-3, 1-2) got back on track last week with a runaway win over region opponent Southeast Whitfield. They are currently in fourth place in region 7-4A, and a region win over Northwest Whitfield today would virtually guarantee them a playoff spot.
Northwest Whitfield is also 5-3 on the season with a 1-2 region record, and thus they are essentially tied for fourth with Central. With a Central win, they would be locked into the top four, assuming Northwest Whitfield loses to Cedartown.
Haralson County
The Rebels (2-6, 1-3) will be looking to get back in the win column this week with a matchup at home against winless Murray County. It appears Haralson County is not completely eliminated from the playoff picture just yet at fifth in region 7-AA with two region games left.
If Haralson County can win against Murray County tonight and against Fannin County next week, and Fannin County loses to Rockmart, Fannin and Haralson would have the same region record at 3-3. Haralson would have the head-to-head tie breaker, meaning HC could finish fourth and Fannin could miss the playoffs.
Heard County @ Temple
Heard County (4-4, 1-0) will travel down Sage Street to take on the Temple Tigers (4-4, 0-1). Both Heard and Temple are guaranteed a playoff spot in their four-team region, but this game will be key in deciding potentially hosting a playoff game for either team.
Heard County is coming off a 28-10 non-region win over another local opponent, Mt. Zion. In that game, quarterback Shaun Swofford led the way on offense with 153 yards and three TDs passing. Alijah McKeithern also had two TD receptions.
Temple is coming off a bye week after falling to Lamar County 52-6 in region action the week before. Quarterback Cam Vaughn will look to continue his stellar senior campaign, as he currently sits at 714 yards and seven TDs passing and 1,289 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
Mt. Zion
The Eagles (4-4, 0-0) will be at home for their first region matchup of the season as they take on Christian Heritage. Mt. Zion is guaranteed a playoff spot, but if they lose to both Christian Heritage and Bowdon in region play, it will be on the road, so the home field advantage for the playoffs is at stake.
Christian Heritage is 4-5 going into the game. They fell to Bowdon 42-21 two weeks ago to fall to 0-1 in region play. The Lions are coming off a 56-6 win over Asheville Christian Academy, while Mt. Zion looks to bounce back from a 28-10 loss to Heard County.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats (4-5, 3-3) have an important region contest at home for their last regular season game against Maynard Jackson. A win could propel Villa Rica into potential playoff contention, and a loss could mean playoff elimination.
Jackson is 6-3 on the season with a region record of 4-2, including a 35-13 win over Mays, a team that beat Villa Rica 50-0 two weeks ago. Jackson is led by slot back Karleon Bell, who leads the team in total yardage and touchdowns.
(Stats and Scores from MaxPreps unless otherwise noted)
