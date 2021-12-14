The Rev. Searcy Jackson, of Newnan, Georgia, met his Lord on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
He was born the seventh child of the late Daniel Andrew Jackson Sr., and Lola Belle Wright Jackson on Dec. 27, 1932, in Carroll County, Georgia.
He graduated from Temple High School in Temple, Georgia. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Searcy was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
On Aug. 25, 1951, Searcy married Nell Griffis, from Villa Rica, Georgia. For the next 68 years, she was by his side in whatever endeavor he undertook.
Searcy answered the Divine call from God to enter the ministry. Both he and Nell believed a call to preach was a call to prepare; thus, began their educational careers. Searcy graduated from Truett-McConnell College in Cleveland, Georgia; attended Mercer University, Macon Georgia; graduated from the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, and studied at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
Nell worked during the day to enable Searcy to attend college and she attended night classes at Truett-McConnell College, Mercer University and The University of Georgia taking church related courses. In 1971, Searcy again answered a Divine call from God to enter the Bi-Vocational Ministry. For 32 years, he taught vocational education and drafting and design in the area where he served small churches as pastor. The last 6 years of his educational career he worked in the Facility and Maintenance Department as director. During this time, he served on a statewide committee that was responsible in forming a state wide facility organization known as the Georgia Association of School Facility Administrators better known as GASFA.He retired in 1995 from the Coweta County School and from the active pastorate.
After retirement he has served churches as a transitional pastor and had served as Executive Director of the GASFA organization for until 2017.
The Rev. Jackson was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Jackson, in 2019; his parents Daniel and Lola Jackson; his brothers, Nathaniel Jackson, and his wife Ezelle Jackson, Archie Jackson, and his wife, Edna Jackson, Stewart Jackson, and his wife, Lucy Jackson, Daniel Andrew Jackson Jr.; his sister,s Videria Gray, and her husband, Lester Gray, Peggy Leopard, and her husband, Bill Leopard; and a brother-in-law, Ted Ragsdale.
Surviving Searcy are his children, Danny Jackson, and his wife, Brenda, of Leesburg, Georgia; his daughter, Jan Rivers, and her husband, David, of Augusta, Georgia; Jeff Jackson, and his partner, Stan Pollard, of Atlanta Georgia; his grandchildren T. J. Jackson, and his wife, Amanda, of Leesburg, Heather Rivers, of Augusta, Jackson Rivers, and his wife, Erica, of Thomson, Georgia, and Zoe Margolin, of Atlanta; sisters, Ivee and Gene McGukin, and Marie Ragsdale; and sister-in-law, Hellen Jackson, all of Carrollton, Georgia. There is a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
During his 57 years of pastoring churches, he served First Baptist of Demorest, Georgia, Seville Baptist, of Seville Georgia, Blackshear Place, in Gainesville, Georgia, First Baptist, of East Spencer, North Carolina, Lystra Baptist, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Antioch Baptist, of Bowdon, Georgia, Macedonia Baptist, of Newnan, Providence Baptist, of Rico, Georgia, and Newnan, and Union Baptist, of Hogansville, Georgia.
Since his retirement from the field of education and from the active pastorate in 1995, he has served as transitional pastor at Macedonia, Mills Chapel, First Baptist of Moreland and Elim Baptist, all in Coweta County.
While serving at Macedonia in 1996-97, he and his wife, Nell, formed the Young at Heart senior ministry group and continued to serve as directors as long as their health permitted. They found this group to be a great blessing in their life and felt the rewards of being a part of such a wonderful ministry.
Searcy Jackson has been a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather to all of his family and a very dedicated pastor to all of the churches he has served. He was a gifted wood craftsman and made many beautiful items for family and friends.
A lifelong student of the Bible, Searcy’s favorite passages have been John 3:16, Philippians 1:21, Psalms 23 and Proverbs 3:5-6.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1504 Macedonia Road in Newnan. The body will lie in state at the church beginning at noon. Officiating at the service will be Dr. John Riley, Dr. Matthew Myers, Jackson Rivers and Bill McKenzie.
Interment will be in Abilene Church Cemetery on Highway 113 in Carroll County.
The family has requested that flowers kindly be omitted, and Reverend Jackson’s life be honored by a memorial gift to Macedonia Baptist Church 1504 Macedonia Road, Newnan, GA 30263 or to Brightmoor Hospice 3247 Newnan Road, Griffin, GA 30223.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA; 770-253-4580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.