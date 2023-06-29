Stephanie Trumble

Stephanie Trumble Stephanie Trumble

Stephanie Trumble

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only a page.” - Saint Augustine

Every episode of Eugene Levy’s new show The Reluctant Traveler on AppleTV+ opens up with Saint Augustine’s quote, followed by Levy quipping, “Well, I’ve got to say I’ve read a few pages and I’m not crazy about the book.” What follows is 30 minutes of the comedian visiting exotic places and discovering in the process that contrary to the show’s title, he is not, in fact, reluctant at all. Each new destination finds Levy embracing new cultures, foods, and peoples and, seemingly, enjoying himself immensely.