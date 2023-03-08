If someone told me when the “Scream” franchise was hitting its nadir with third and fourth installments spread out over a decade (2000-2011) that it would eventually become the slasher equivalent of comeback sagas like “Fast and the Furious” and “Mission: Impossible,” I would’ve laughed. Surely there was no way to bounce back from such tired attempts to stay socially relevant and building an increasingly complex mythology.

That was especially true following the 2015 death of horror legend Wes Craven, who directed all four chapters up to that point. If the guy who made the 1996 original an instant classic ran out of gas, what chance did anyone else have?

