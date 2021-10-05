Kimberly Scranage, a higher education leader with nearly 25 years of experience, has been named the University of West Georgia’s inaugural vice president for strategic enrollment management, effective Nov. 1.
UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly announced Scranage’s appointment to the university community Thursday. Scranage currently serves as vice president for enrollment and degree management at Northern Kentucky University.
As vice president for strategic enrollment management, Scranage will provide strategic leadership related to student enrollment, including oversight of the institution’s admissions and financial aid functions, as well as related enterprises. Kelly said he is eager for Scranage’s thought-partnership and expertise in advancing the institution’s commitment to curating a first-choice university.
“At the University of West Georgia, we adapt to the changing landscape of higher education by dialing in to the needs of students and developing partnerships with industry so our students are able to launch their careers upon graduation — if not sooner,” Kelly said. “Appointing a seasoned leader like Kimberly to this position is another contribution to that effort, as she has a demonstrated record of advancing and elevating institutional enrollment outcomes, and we look forward to bringing her on board in the coming weeks.”
Scranage, who started her career in higher education in 1997 as an admissions recruiter, said she is honored by the opportunity to serve UWG.
“Throughout my research and campus conversations, I was delighted to hear united themes in support of the Becoming UWG strategic plan,” she said. “As the inaugural vice president for strategic enrollment management, I look forward to collaborating with the campus and the community to evolve, curate and differentiate the university for the 21st century.”
Kelly also expressed gratitude to the 11-member team of faculty, staff and leadership from the University System of Georgia — led by Dr. André Fortune, UWG’s vice president for student affairs — who conducted the nationwide search that resulted in Scranage’s appointment.
As vice president, she will direct the formulation and implementation of the university’s recruitment strategies; advise other members of leadership on enrollment trends that impact regional, national and international outcomes; and lead a university-wide council on developing strategic retention initiatives.
Prior to joining NKU in 2014, Scranage served as vice president for enrollment management at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania and Shepherd University in West Virginia. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from West Virginia State University and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Mountain State University.
