Ramon Montgomery, district executive for the Boy Scouts of America, told members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club at their Friday meeting that the organization focuses on the "Scouting way of life."
"Sure it has been and always will be about such things as camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities, but Scouting is also about learning life, social and leadership skills."
However, the COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc with the "numbers" in regard to Scouting activity, Montgomery said in a later interview.
"During the two years at the height of the pandemic when we were forced to curtail virtually all meetings and activities, we lost about 40 percent of our Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs," he said, "and we have a few groups that are still not meeting."
"Public Health" is one of the merit badges that Scouts can earn as they strive for their Eagle Scout Award. COVID is now one of the diseases on which they must do extensive research as part of the requirements.
Despite the significant downturn in attendance and enlistment of new members, Montgomery said that he goes into schools every fall and talks about Scouting. This fall will be no different.
"Obviously, I get questions from boys, but also from a lot of girls, as well" he said.
Girls have been allowed to join the Cub and Boys Scouts for the last several years, despite being unsuccessfully sued by the Girl Scouts of America in 2018.
There are currently 10 Cub Scout packs (ages kindergarten to 5th grade) and 10 Boy Scout troops (late 5th grade through 18) in Carroll and Douglas County, Montgomery reported.
"Our goal is to start four new programs in our district this year," Montgomery, who has been with the Scouts as a district executive for 16 years, said.
When asked how someone who is interested in joining the Scouting program, Montgomery suggested going to www.beascout.org and following the links. Most Cub Scout and Boy Scout groups are sponsored by churches, civic club and organizations such as the American Legion.
Many of the Kiwanians in attendance could relate to the Boy Scouts since they were Scouts at one time. When asked by Montgomery how many obtained the highest rank of Eagle Scout several men raised their hands.
Montgomery also spoke of the Scoutreach, a division within the Atlanta Area Council dedicating to ensuring that every child has an opportunity to join Scouting, no matter their circumstances. Assistance includes participation in camping trips and summer camps, uniforms, handbooks, and transportation.
