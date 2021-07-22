Congressman David Scott (GA-13) announced July 12 that the 2021-2022 application process for students in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District seeking U.S. Service Academy nominations is now open.
“Each year, it is my distinct honor to nominate 13th District students to U.S. Military Academies. Their eagerness to serve our country by attending a military service academy makes me immensely proud,” said Congressman Scott. “Service academies provide our students a distinguished and rigorous education with a value that exceeds $400,000. I strongly encourage all interested 13th District students to contact my office to learn more about the unique opportunities our military academies offer and to apply for a Congressional nomination.”
U.S. Service Academies are federal institutions that prepare cadets and midshipmen to become officers in the U.S. Armed Forces, while concurrently earning their bachelor’s degrees. A Congressional nomination is required for students to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
The deadline to apply for a Congressional nomination from Congressman David Scott is Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
In addition to securing a congressional nomination, applicants must also apply directly with the academies and meet the following requirements as of July 1 of the year of admission to a service academy: be at least 17 years old and not older than 23; a U.S. citizen; a legal resident of Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District; unmarried; not pregnant; and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.
Students may obtain an application and more information on the nomination process by visiting https://davidscott.house.gov/constituent-services/serviceacademynominations.htm or calling Congressman Scott’s office at 770-210-5073.
