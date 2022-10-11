UWG Women's Soccer 10/12/22

West Georgia had eleven shots on goal on Sunday, but the game ended with a 0-0 tie against Union.

 Photo by Jared Boggus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite 11 shots on goal, the West Georgia Wolves soccer team could not score a goal in what ended as a 0-0 draw against the Union Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

West Georgia (5-5-3, 3-3-3 GSC) got off 22 shots total against a Union (4-8-1, 3-6-1 GSC) team that managed just eight shots against the Wolves. Goalkeeper Haley Brinkman needed just two saves on the day to blank the Bulldogs, but unfortunately the UWG offense couldn't score the goal to secure the three points and a Gulf South Conference win.

