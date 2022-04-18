The bid for back-to-back Gulf South Conference championships for the UWG women’s golf program came to a close on Saturday afternoon as the Wolves finished third at the 2022 GSC Championships at the Magnolia Grove Falls Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama.
Maddy Schultz and Ainsley Cowart picked up top-10 finishes at the tournament, powering the Wolves to a three-round score of 920. It was the second-best score of the 2021-22 year, behind the Wolves at the Lee Ann Noble Memorial Invitational in October.
Cowart had six birdies through the first 45 holes of the tournament, making the turn in the final round just two strokes behind the leaders. The Carrollton native also had six bogeys and three double-bogeys for the tournament, but was still in the hunt for the individual low medalist honors.
For Cowart, it was her eighth tournament in nine chances this year where she finished in the top-10, all since the opening tournament of the year in Davie, Florida.
Schultz kept herself in the game until the final putt because she stayed consistent throughout the tournament. She had a 75 in each of the first two rounds, using three birdies in that time frame to enter the final round tied for third overall.
She closed out her final round with four consecutive pars, finishing in sixth place in the overall standings after a 4-over par day. Her 226 was the second-best score for Schultz in the 2021-22 season, and she had a stroke average for the tournament that was 1.5 strokes better than her season average.
Katherine Densmore was all over the top-10 through the first two rounds, reaching the top and staying in first place for several holes throughout the first two rounds, but never getting out of the top-10.
She had six birdies through the first two rounds, but through the 10th hole in the third round, she did not have a birdie on the final day. For the weekend, Densmore had a stroke average of 78, more than two strokes better than her average over the course of the 2021-22 season.
Ari Samuel had three birdies in the first two rounds of the tournament and she picked up her fourth birdie on the 10th hole of Saturday’s third round. Her three-round score of 239 gave her a stroke average of 79.33 for the tournament, nearly four strokes less than her average for the year.
Michelle Bagsic had one of the best nine hole runs in the tournament for the Wolves on Saturday morning with a 1-under par performance. She had three birdies in that span, with two on a par-3 and one on a par-5.
She finished the day by raising nine place in the individual standings, moving up to a tie for 22nd place in the individual standings. Her 238 for the tournament was tied for her best individual performance all season, going back to the opening tournament o the year.
