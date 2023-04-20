Schultz and Cowart finish in top five at GSC Championships

MOBILE, Ala. — A final round 296 was not enough to track down the leaders on the final day of the Gulf South Conference Championships and the UWG women's golf team finished in third place after 54 holes of competition.
The Wolves did have a pair inside the top-five in Maddy Schultz and Ainsley Cowart. UWG trailed by three heading into the final day, and ended the event seven shots behind the victors, national-ranked Lee and four shots behind Montevallo who took the runner-up finish.
"I'm proud of our effort and fight. It was a dogfight right up until 16," said head coach Kristen Golightly. "Ainsley and Maddy both had a really good tournament, and hopefully Ainsley will have more golf to play."
Schultz began her day with a birdie and ended her day with a birdie, shooting a final round 74 and finished in fourth place, her best career finish at the GSC Championships and second inside the top-five.
Senior Ainsley Cowart birdied her final hole of the tournament to shoot 71 and finish in fifth place. She now has three top-10 finishes in her GSC Championships career and a pair of top-fives including a runner-up finish in 2022.
Katherine Densmore finished just outside of the top-10 and made three birdies on the day. She was one-over on her final round with two to play but played 17 and 18 a combined three-over to finish with a final round 76.
It was also a final round 76 for Erica Couch as she secured her a top-20 finish. The Richmond Hill native was especially solid down the final stretch, rolling in birdies at 16 and 18 to close out at four-over in her final round.
Madison Chappell saved her best for last, firing a 74 in the final round with a pair of birdies on the front nine, to go out in 36.
"I was really proud of the round Madison put together on Tuesday, as well," added Golightly.
Chappell made two bogeys on the final nine to go with seven pars and finished in 30th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.