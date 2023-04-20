Schultz and Cowart finish in top five at GSC Championships

Maddy Schultz shot a final round 74 and finished in fourth place, her best career finish at the GSC Championships and second inside the top-five.

 Photo Credit BP Photography

MOBILE, Ala. — A final round 296 was not enough to track down the leaders on the final day of the Gulf South Conference Championships and the UWG women's golf team finished in third place after 54 holes of competition.

The Wolves did have a pair inside the top-five in Maddy Schultz and Ainsley Cowart. UWG trailed by three heading into the final day, and ended the event seven shots behind the victors, national-ranked Lee and four shots behind Montevallo who took the runner-up finish.

Trending Videos