Schubert Colas, 63, of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

He was born Aug. 17, 1959 in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, the son of Mrs. Marie Eugenie Raymond and the late Petion Colas and the late step father Paul Talmar Raymond. He was a Stockbroker for New York Mercantile Exchange and self-made business owner.

