Schubert Colas, 63, of Fairfield Plantation, Villa Rica, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
He was born Aug. 17, 1959 in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, the son of Mrs. Marie Eugenie Raymond and the late Petion Colas and the late step father Paul Talmar Raymond. He was a Stockbroker for New York Mercantile Exchange and self-made business owner.
Schubert enjoyed playing Dominos, gardening and landscaping, traveling, meeting new people, massage therapy, holistic healing, “researching” and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 40-plus years, Mrs. Betty Wade Colas of Villa Rica; daughter, Diane Colas (Joseph “Joey”) of Reading, PA; stepdaughters, Tracy Kitt of Carrollton, and Lavonia Altnor of Marietta; siblings, Evans Colas (Maria), Gerard Colas (Danielle) both of Villa Rica, Wiener Colas (Christine) of Douglasville, Jessie Toussaint (widowed) of New York and Maguy Pierre (Filsaime “Guy”) of Lost Mountain; grandchildren, Joseph T. Colon, Joel J Colon, Aryah W Colon, Mia E Colon, Khari Nelson, Brandon Nelson, Justin Steward, Jermaine Altnor, Jade Altnor; aunts, Madam William (late William Maignan), Ann Marie (Jerome); niece and nephews, Jessica Toussaint, Tanya Toussaint, Jason Toussaint, Raquella George, Chrislaure George, Whitney Colas, Marco Colas, Bruce Colas, Vladimir Colas, Jesus Colas, Alexander Colas, Christina Colas, Joshua Colas, Elijah Pierre, Isaiah Pierre, Iyannah Pierre, Alexandra Colas, Geto Colas; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Guy Pierre officiating. Interment will follow in the West Georgia Memorial Gardens.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
