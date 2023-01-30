Noah Schroyer has officially joined the Times-Georgian team as a news reporter and photographer.
Schroyer graduated from Oglethorpe University in May, 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a concentration in marketing.
Schroyer graduated from Oglethorpe University in May, 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a concentration in marketing.
With his degree in business administration, Schroyer says he did not originally see himself working in the journalism field until he found work in his home county.
“I did not originally see myself working in journalism, but in August 2022, I started sports reporting with the Douglas County Sentinel,” said Schroyer. “From that experience, I have found a passion for journalism.”
Schroyer will take over for former news reporter Kennae Hunter covering local government, while also adding occasional sports coverage for local high schools as well as some photography assignments for various publications throughout the Newspapers of West Georgia platforms.
“I have always found it important as a citizen to be informed on every angle I can of government, and I am looking forward to being able to inform the community on these same angles,” Schroyer said
"We are very happy to have Noah join our team," said Bruce Guthrie, Managing Editor of the Times-Georgian and Newspapers of West Georgia. "I feel his energy and flexibility will give us the ability to utilize Noah's skills in a variety of ways across all of our platforms."
Schroyer began work on January 23.
