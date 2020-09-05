Georgia schools should not expect testing waivers for the 2020-21 school year, as the federal government plans to mandate standardized testing requirements for K-12 schools despite the pandemic.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos sent letters to Chief State School Officers stating that her department does not plan to grant federal testing waivers for this school year as it did last spring.
DeVos told the officers that the earlier decision to issue waivers in March and April, was the “right call” then, “given the limited information available about the virus at the time and the need to stop its spread, as well as the practical realities limiting the administration of assessments.”
But DeVos said administering the tests for this school year, while following the guidance of local health officials, was in the interest of students.
In response to DeVos’ letter, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods issued a statement criticizing DeVos and expressing his frustration with the USED’s decision. He urged Georgia educators to “not worry about tests,” but to focus on meeting the students and teachers where they are.
“Given the unique environment we are in, they are neither valid nor reliable measures of academic progress or achievement,” Woods said. He added that Georgia schools will abide by the federal testing requirements, as required by law.
Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart supported Woods’ decision.
“We appreciate the support from State Superintendent Woods regarding his commitment to common-sense practices and compassion while also following federal testing requirements,” he said. “Our focus is always on learning rather than testing, especially during these challenging times. We will continue to provide premier service to all students to ensure we are doing everything possible to help them achieve academic success.”
County Schools Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Jessica Ainsworth said the district is always focused on providing quality instruction and supporting the social-emotional wellness of students.
“Our teachers are working hard to offer innovative learning practices virtually and in-person, extra opportunities for remediation and acceleration, as well as resources for parents to assist our students with academic growth and overall well-being,” she said.
Carrollton City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Anna Clifton said the four-school district had planned for a normal school year since it did not know what the USED would decide until recently.
“We are prepared, yet disappointed, the waivers weren’t considered at all,” she said. “We will focus on meeting the kids where they are as learners and teach skills they need to be successful, so testing outcomes will take care of themselves.”
Woods said that he plans to announce a list of actions and recommendations to reduce the pressure of testing in Georgia classrooms, and noted a few, “No test prepping or cramming. No punishing students, teachers, or schools for scores. No giving up weeks to administer, remediate, and administer tests.”
While the burden on teachers to get students back on track and ensure students meet federal testing standards will be difficult this year, city school officials said the at-home learning program and offered academic summer camps helped some students remediate skills before the upcoming school year.
“We have addressed learning gaps by focusing and spending time on the most important things a child needs to be able to know, do and understand,” Clifton said, and noted city school teachers’ feelings for the upcoming start of school, “Teachers are so excited to have students returning and are eager to begin watching them grow. This is what they live for. Yes, it’s hard, but they are up for the challenge.”
